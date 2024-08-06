Elon Musk’s X Files Antitrust Suit Against Ad Cartel GARM for Coordinating ‘Illegal Boycott’-“We Tried Peace for 2 Years, Now it is War”

by

On Tuesday, Elon Musk’s X filed an antitrust lawsuit, which was filed in Texas federal court, seeking trebled compensatory damages and injunctive relief, against a left-leaning advertising cartel and several member companies.

The suit alleges X was targeted with an illegal ad boycott.

The lawsuit was filed against the Global Alliance for Responsible Media, its parent firm, World Federation of Advertisers (WFA), and GARM members CVS Health, Mars, Orsted, and Unilever, who reportedly controls a staggering 90% of marketing efforts worldwide.

The Gateway Pundit reported on a damning GOP congressional report which shed light on the massive advertising monopoly that has successfully cornered the world market, forcing companies to accept/censor messaging from the top down.

The marketing “cartel” is working to silence and suppress conservative voices by choking off their ability to generate revenue.

X CEO Linda Yaccarino posted remarks on X.

She also shared an open letter to advertisers.

“To put it simply, people are hurt when the marketplace of ideas is undermined and some viewpoints are not funded over others as part of an illegal boycott.  This behavior is a stain on a great industry, and cannot be allowed to continue,” Yaccarino said.

“This case is about more than damages – we have to fix a broken ecosystem that allows this illegal activity to occur.”

“This is not a decision we took lightly, but it is a direct consequence of their actions,” Yaccarino added. “The illegal behavior of these organizations and their executives cost X billions of dollars.”

Musk weighed in saying, “We tried peace for 2 years, now it is war.”

Rumble announced they have joined X in the lawsuit.

The lawsuit follows a ruling on Monday by a federal judge that Google illegally monopolized the search market and violated anti-trust laws.

The ruling by Judge Amit Mehta of the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia marks the first anti-monopoly decision against a tech company in decades.

Photo of author
Margaret Flavin

You can email Margaret Flavin here, and read more of Margaret Flavin's articles here.

 