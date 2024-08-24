Elon Musk Retweets Robert Kennedy Jr.’s Powerful Words on Kamala’s Phony Coronation and the DNC’s Warfare on Kennedy and Trump (VIDEO)

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. officially endorsed former President Donald Trump in the 2024 presidential election in a speech on Friday in Phoenix, Arizona.
Kennedy, in a powerful statement, outlined the three primary causes that drove him to this decision: free speech, the war in Ukraine, and what he described as “the war on our children.”
He explained that these issues were central to his initial decision to leave the Democratic Party and run as an independent, and now they have compelled him to support Trump’s candidacy.
Later in the day, Kennedy spoke to thousands of excited Trump supporters in Phoenix who started chanting, “Bobby!… Bobby!… Bobby!…”
Elon Musk later retweeted Bobby’s statements on the Biden regime’s unrelenting attacks on our individual freedoms, including free speech. Elon commented, “Absolutely.”
In this clip Robert Kennedy, Jr. describes the DNC’s continual legal war against him and Donald Trump.
Robert Kennedy, Jr.: The DNC waged continual legal warfare against both President Trump and myself. Then when a predictably bungled debate performance precipitated the palace coup against President Biden, the same shadowy DNC operatives appointed his successor, Vice President Harris, has not appeared in a single interview or an unscripted encounter with voters for 35 days.
This is profoundly undemocratic. How are people to choose when they don’t know whom they are choosing? And how can this look to the rest of the world? My father and my uncle were always conscious of America’s image abroad because of our nation’s role as the template for democracy, a role model for democratic processes, and the leader of the free world.
Instead of showing us her substance and character, the DNC, in its media organs engineered a surge of popularity for Vice President Harris based upon nothing. No policies, no interviews, no debates, only smoke and mirrors. And balloons in a highly-produced Chicago circus.
How did the Democratic Party choose a candidate that has never done an interview or debate during the entire election cycle? We know the answers. They did it by weaponizing the government agencies. They did it by abandoning democracy. They did it by suing the opposition and by disenfranchizing American voters.
What most alarms me isn’t how the Democratic Party conducts its internal affairs or runs its candidates. What alarms me is the resort to censorship and media control and the weaponization of the federal agencies.