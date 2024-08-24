Elon Musk Retweets Robert Kennedy Jr.’s Powerful Words on Kamala’s Phony Coronation and the DNC’s Warfare on Kennedy and Trump (VIDEO)

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. officially endorsed former President Donald Trump in the 2024 presidential election in a speech on Friday in Phoenix, Arizona.​

Kennedy, in a powerful statement, outlined the three primary causes that drove him to this decision: free speech, the war in Ukraine, and what he described as “the war on our children.”

He explained that these issues were central to his initial decision to leave the Democratic Party and run as an independent, and now they have compelled him to support Trump’s candidacy.

Later in the day, Kennedy spoke to thousands of excited Trump supporters in Phoenix who started chanting, “Bobby!… Bobby!… Bobby!…”

Elon Musk later retweeted Bobby’s statements on the Biden regime’s unrelenting attacks on our individual freedoms, including free speech. Elon commented, “Absolutely.”

In this clip Robert Kennedy, Jr. describes the DNC’s continual legal war against him and Donald Trump.