RFK Jr. Address at Trump’s Rally in Glendale, Arizona: Full Transcript

Editor’s note: This is the full transcript of Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s speech delivered at President Trump’s rally in Glendale, Arizona.

Thank you, President Trump. A few hours after the assassination attempt at Butler, I got a call from a safe food advocate named Calley Means, who’s been fighting for many years to try to end the corruption at the CDC, FDA, and USDA.

These institutions—these regulatory agencies—are actually run by the big food processing companies, the big ag, and the chemical companies that they’re supposed to regulate.

He said to me that he’d been advising me for many years and on my campaign. That night, he told me that he was also advising President Trump and asked if I would talk to President Trump. I said, “Of course.”

A few minutes later, I got a call from the President, and we talked. We had a very good conversation. Then he invited me to come see him the next day. I went to Minneapolis and saw him. We met again a couple of weeks later in Florida.

We talked not about the things that separate us—because we don’t agree on everything—but about the values and the issues that bind us together. One of the issues he talked about was having safe food and ending the chronic disease epidemic.

Our children are now the unhealthiest, sickest children in the world. Don’t you want healthy children? Don’t you want the chemicals out of our food? Don’t you want the regulatory agencies to be free from corporate corruption?

That’s what President Trump told me he wanted. He also told me that he wanted to end the grip of the neocons on U.S. foreign policy.

He said he didn’t want any more $200 billion wars in Ukraine—that we could use that money back here in the United States. The best way to build a safe America is to rebuild our industrial base and the middle class in this country.

Don’t you want a President who’s going to get us out of wars and rebuild the middle class in this country?

He told me that he wanted to end censorship because the whole basis of American democracy is the free flow of information. We know that a government that can silence its opponents has a license for any atrocity.

Can you think of any time in history when the people who were censoring were the good guys? They’re always the bad guys because it’s always the first step down that slippery slope to totalitarianism.

Don’t you want a President who’s going to protect America’s freedoms and protect us against totalitarianism? I want to ask you again: don’t you want a safe environment for your children?

Don’t you want to know that the food you’re feeding them is not filled with chemicals that are going to give them cancer and chronic disease?

Don’t you want a President who’s going to make America healthy again?

Thank you all very, very much. God bless you, and God bless America.

