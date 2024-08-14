East St. Louis BLM Activist Charged with First Degree Assault for Critically Injuring Police Officer at Ferguson, Missouri Protest

Several hundred far left protesters gathered in Ferguson, Missouri on Friday, ten years after the police shooting of Mike Brown.

The officer who shot Brown was later found not guilty in the shooting death of the Ferguson teen. In 2014, protesters rioted for several nights and burned down the business district twice in one year thanks to the Democrat governor who refused to call in the National Guard.

On Friday, during the nighttime protests, one police officer was seriously injured when he was assaulted by a protester and banged his head on the ground. The officer is critical condition and fights for his life after the vicious assault.

The police officer, Travis Brown, was in critical condition after he was assaulted Friday night by far-left protester on the 10th anniversary of Mike Brown’s death.

Video via Travis Cummings.

JUST IN: #Ferguson Police Chief Troy Doyle emotionally addresses a demonstration last night that he says turned violent and led one officer to “fight for his life.” Doyle says his department was being supportive in providing patrol, blocking off streets. @ksdknews pic.twitter.com/GLL2DodFEh — Travis Cummings (@TravisCNews) August 10, 2024

On Monday, video was released of a protester charging Police Officer Travis Brown and knocking him to the ground.

JUST RELEASED: Graphic new video shows critically injured Ferguson police officer Travis Brown slammed to the ground by a BLM rioter on the 10th anniversary of Michael Brown. Officer Brown is hospitalized, fighting for his life. Abolish BLM. pic.twitter.com/M7Fgltwjl8 — Dapper Detective (@Dapper_Det) August 13, 2024

The suspect was later identified as Elijah Gannt from East St. Louis. Elijah’s bail was set at $500,000. Gannt is a longtime Black Lives Matter activist. He was charged with first degree assault.