East St. Louis BLM Activist Charged with First Degree Assault for Critically Injuring Police Officer at Ferguson, Missouri Protest

Protesters gathered in Ferguson, Missouri on Friday to commemorate Mike Brown ten years after he was killed by police. The protesters are still pushing the “hands up, don’t shoot” lie.

Several hundred far left protesters gathered in Ferguson, Missouri on Friday, ten years after the police shooting of Mike Brown.

The officer who shot Brown was later found not guilty in the shooting death of the Ferguson teen. In 2014, protesters rioted for several nights and burned down the business district twice in one year thanks to the Democrat governor who refused to call in the National Guard.

On Friday, during the nighttime protests, one police officer was seriously injured when he was assaulted by a protester and banged his head on the ground. The officer is critical condition and fights for his life after the vicious assault.

The police officer, Travis Brown, was in critical condition after he was assaulted Friday night by far-left protester on the 10th anniversary of Mike Brown’s death.

Video via Travis Cummings.

On Monday, video was released of a protester charging Police Officer Travis Brown and knocking him to the ground.

The suspect was later identified as Elijah Gannt from East St. Louis. Elijah’s bail was set at $500,000. Gannt is a longtime Black Lives Matter activist. He was charged with first degree assault.

BLM activist Elijah Gannt was charged with first degree assault on police officer Travis Brown.
