Dunkin’ Donuts and Diageo Booze Company Threaten to Remove Ads from Rumble if the Platform Does Not Remove Videos by Conservative Personalities #BoycottDunkinDonuts

On Tuesday, Elon Musk’s X filed an antitrust lawsuit, which was filed in Texas federal court, seeking trebled compensatory damages and injunctive relief, against a left-leaning advertising cartel and several member companies.

The suit alleges X was targeted with an illegal ad boycott.

The lawsuit was filed against the Global Alliance for Responsible Media, its parent firm, World Federation of Advertisers (WFA), and GARM members CVS Health, Mars, Orsted, and Unilever, who reportedly controls a staggering 90% of marketing efforts worldwide.

Soon after Elon Musk’s announcement, Rumble CEO Chris Pavlovski announced he was joining the lawsuit with Elon Musk against the GARM cartel.

Rumble CEO Pavlovski explains how organizations like GARM and the World Federation of Advertisers have monopolized control over the major advertising budgets.

On Wednesday, Rumble CEO Chris Pavlovski started outing the GARM companies that had censored and blacklisted Rumble.

Pavlovski tweeted out that the adult beverage company Diageo North America was one of the companies on the GARM Steer Team that led the boycott on Rumble X. Diageo North America even sent Rumble insulting emails in the past.

A representative sent a nasty note to Rumble, telling them not to contact their company again unless they remove content posted by conservative personalities.

The representative signed off with his preferred pronouns, “He/Him.”

The email reads:

“Hey Both – your team has reached out to me before and l’ve already expressed these concerns so l’d appreciate no further contact unless the nature of the content on your platform undergoes a dramatic shift. One of my responsibilities is managing Diage North America’s TMP process (Trusted Marketplace and there is no scenario where we approve a platform that has Steven Crowder, Alex Jones, or the like. The content on your platfor is non-compliant pretty much across every category we try to avoid.”

Pavlovski also reported that Dunkin Donuts was banning ads on Rumble.

And here we thought Dunkin Donuts was a neutral company!

The email reads:

“To be honest, [redacted] I would be opposed to showing up on the current version of the platform – the right wing culture of the site is too polarizing from a brand suitability standpoint today. [redacted] but We are open to continuing discussion as the site evolves! I am sorry to share that because I want to help.”

There are already calls for boycotts against Dunkin Donuts and their anti-conservative agenda.

Following the calls for the boycott, #BoycottDunkinDonuts became the top trending topic on X.

Rumble video CEO Chris Pavlovski said in on X, “Both Diageo and Dunkin Donuts want us to drop Scrowder and get away from “right wing culture” in order to get ad dollars from them. My response: No, we don’t discriminate. All cultures are welcome on Rumble.”

The NARM cartel has severely damaged several conservative Americans with its illegal cartel.

The Gateway Pundit is looking at filing our own lawsuit against this horrible fascist cartel.

We will keep you posted.

