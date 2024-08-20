Donald Trump Teases Potential Role for Robert F. Kennedy Jr. in His Administration if He Drops Out and Endorses Him

The Gateway Pundit previously reported that Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s running mate, Nicole Shanahan, revealed during an interview on the Impact Theory platform that they are seriously considering dropping out of the race and endorsing former President Donald Trump.

During her interview, Shanahan outlined two potential paths for their campaign: continuing to form a new party or joining forces with Trump to prevent a possible Kamala Harris and Tim Walz presidency. “If we draw votes away from Trump, it could spell disaster,” she warned.

Shanahan detailed the relentless challenges faced by the Kennedy campaign, claiming they were “banned, shadow-banned, kept off stages,” and targeted with legal actions designed to stifle their message. “They even planted insiders into our campaign,” she said.

On Tuesday, during his visit to Howell, Michigan, former President Donald Trump wasted no time in responding to the news, hailing Kennedy's decision as a significant boost for his campaign.

Reporter: Can I ask you about RFK? Just moments ago, his running mate said that they were considering endorsing you. Have you considered him for a role in the administration? And what role would that be? Trump: Well, we haven't, but I would love that endorsement because I've always liked him. Reporter: Would you also consider putting him in the administration? Trump: You're asking me a very unusual question. I haven't been asked that question yet. I like him a lot. I respect him a lot. I probably would if something like that would happen.

It can be recalled in July, former President Donald Trump reportedly met with independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to discuss a potential role in the administration. The meeting occurred in Wisconsin before Trump announced he had chosen J.D. Vance as his running mate.

Speaking to Mediaite, an unnamed source within the Kennedy campaign said the candidates had a “lengthy conversation” during which “there was some discussion over Bobby playing a future role in the [Trump] administration and what that role might be.”

“Trump was evaluating Bobby’s potential,” the source added.

The source told the outlet that Trump and Kennedy also discussed “unity as a nation” and “security issues” in the wake of Trump being shot in a failed assassination attempt at his Pennsylvania rally.