DOJ Turns on Joe Biden, Claims Hunter Biden Was Bribed by Romanian Oligarch to Influence US Policy When Biden Was Vice President

The Justice Department in a Wednesday court filing admitted Hunter Biden was bribed by a criminal Romanian oligarch to influence US policy through Joe Biden.

Special Counsel Dave Weiss said Hunter Biden and a business associate accepted more than $3 million from Gabriel Popoviciu, a wealthy Romanian businessman who sought to influence US policy when Joe Biden was Vice President in 2015.

DOJ prosecutors will introduce the evidence at Hunter Biden’s tax trial in September.

According to ABC News, at Hunter Biden’s upcoming tax trial, “the government will introduce the evidence … that [Hunter Biden] and Business Associate 1 received compensation from a foreign principal who was attempting to influence U.S. policy and public opinion and cause the United States to investigate the Romanian investigation of [Popoviciu] in Romania.”

Prosecutors allege Hunter Biden structured the deal in a way that concealed their foreign lobbying.

Hunter Biden and his business associate “were concerned that lobbying work might cause political ramifications for the defendant’s father,” so the deal was structured in a way that “concealed the true nature of the work he was performing.” – ABC News reported.

The DOJ still has not charged Hunter Biden with FARA violations. FARA charges are only for people in Trump’s orbit such as Paul Manafort and General Flynn.

The Special Counsel investigating Hunter Biden says that a Romanian oligarch paid the president’s son to influence foreign policy. ABC News’ @AaronKatersky explains the significance of the allegation and new details about the case.https://t.co/lE84dv91rW pic.twitter.com/0HZcWsnuep — ABC News Live (@ABCNewsLive) August 8, 2024

ABC News reported:

Prosecutors in special counsel David Weiss’ office are accusing Hunter Biden of accepting payments from a Romanian businessman who was attempting to “influence U.S. government agencies,” while his father Joe Biden was vice president. If true, the allegation would mark the closest prosecutors have come to tying President Joe Biden to his son’s overseas business endeavors — a matter congressional Republicans have spent years scrutinizing. The special counsel’s claim, in a court filing Wednesday in the younger Biden’s federal tax case, stems from Hunter Biden’s work on behalf of Gabriel Popoviciu, a wealthy Romanian who prosecutors say hired the president’s son for legal work in late 2015.

We have known for years that Joe Biden used his crack-addicted son Hunter as a bagman for his foreign influence peddling operation.

James Comer last year said the Biden family received over $20 million from foreign nationals while Joe Biden was Vice President.

The countries involved directly correlated with Joe Biden’s work as Vice President.

The House Oversight Committee previously released bank records on Hunter Biden’s payments from Russia and Kazakhstan officials.