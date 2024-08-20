DNC Convention: Democrats Talk About Faith – Forget to Mention the Free Abortion Bus Out Back of the Convention Center (VIDEO)

A Democrat speaker on Monday night spoke about faith during her speech. She forgot to mention the free abortion bus out back. Planned Parenthood is offering free abortions and vasectomies at the convention this week.

Whatever happened to safe, legal and rare?

It’s a like a sacrificial bus to their god.

ULTRA Pepe Lives Matter added this, “How is it that Democrats can talk about faith like this when there is a literal abortion clinic parked outside of their convention set up so people can kill their children for free? Which Bible are they reading?”