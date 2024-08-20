DNC Convention Day One: Lots of Empty Seats – Nobody Cares About Kamala Harris! (VIDEO)

The Democrat National Committee kicked off day one of its convention in Chicago on Monday.

Things are going great so far for the party of joy!

Far-left protestors broke down a portion of the DNC convention border gate and climbed over the barrier.

Democrat hypocrites built a wall around the DNC convention in Chicago to keep the far-left protestors away from the party elitists.

The pro-Hamas protestors broke down the gate and began flooding over to the next barrier.

Riot police have arrived to push people away from the DNC. Signs have begun to go flying as protestors throw them at police. Tensions rising as police have protesters sandwiched in from both sides | @FrontlinesTPUSA pic.twitter.com/qs4n1619gK — Savanah Hernandez (@sav_says_) August 19, 2024

It appears there are more people outside protesting than inside attending the DNC convention.

Monday’s theme at the DNC convention: For The People

This is after Kamala Harris forced Joe Biden off the ballot, stole all of his delegates, and took his donor money.

The Democrat party told the MILLIONS of people who voted for Joe Biden in the primary that their votes didn’t matter.

Lots of empty seats on day one of the DNC convention.

Nobody cares about Kamala Harris after she stole Biden’s delegates.

Wow!! What an embarrassing moment for the Democrats! Nobody showed up to the DNC convention! They’re losing their minds rn! pic.twitter.com/WH5ssbav4f — aka (@akafacehots) August 19, 2024

Just look at that enthusiasm!

The DNC has kicked off to a truly raucous crowd! pic.twitter.com/PNbEGSlhve — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) August 19, 2024

Joe Biden is delivering a “farewell speech” on Monday night and nobody cares.

