RINO Georgia Governor Brian Kemp Officially Ends Feud with Trump and Vows to Support Him Back to the White House — Trump Responds

Georgia Governor Brian Kemp (R) has finally put an end to his longstanding feud with former President Donald Trump.

Kemp, who infamously betrayed Trump in the aftermath of the 2020 election, now appears to be scrambling to save his political career by pledging his support to Trump’s 2024 campaign.

During his time in office, Kemp has repeatedly alienated the Republican base, making decisions that aligned more closely with the interests of the establishment elite.

From his controversial handling of the 2020 election to his lukewarm approach to protecting conservative principles, Kemp’s record is a far cry from the America First agenda that Trump and his supporters hold dear.

However, during his appearance on Sean Hannity’s show on Fox News, Kemp has now thrown his full support behind Trump’s 2024 presidential bid.

During the interview, Kemp emphasized the importance of focusing on the future and ensuring that Trump wins Georgia in the upcoming election.

Hannity: I know all that you are doing in Georgia. Honestly, I know also that it’s working. I can see that it’s working. The betting markets in Georgia, maybe people didn’t notice, Polymarket, for example, shows that since you have gone all in to get every Republican on the ticket, including Donald Trump elected, the odds of Trump winning have jumped from below 50% to over 64% today. I want to contribute that success to you, your operation that is second to none in the great state of Georgia. What’s going on on the ground, Governor? Kemp: Well, we got to win. We got to win from the top of the ticket on down. I’ve been saying consistently for a long time, we cannot afford another four years of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris. I think Kamala Harris and Tim Walz would be even worse. We need to send Donald Trump back to the White House. We need to retake the Senate. We need to hold the House. We need to hold our legislative majorities that we have in the great state of Georgia. It takes hard work. That’s what we’ve been doing. We’ve been in the field since after the Fourth of July, knocking doors, really working in swing districts where we have vulnerable legislators, but also making sure that we’re turning out the base for the whole ticket so that we win from top to bottom. I just want to urge everybody out there that we cannot take this for granted. We have got to get the vote out. We got to stay focused. We got to stay focused on the future. […] Hannity: Governor, I go back to where I started, and I know you have gone all in to get every Republican, top of the ticket, bottom of the ticket, elected. How do you get that message out? How do you bypass the media that refuses to play Kamala, her radical extreme views in her own words, or Tim Walz, his radical extreme views in his own words? What would be your recommendation? Kemp: You got to raise money. You got to go knock on doors. You got to make phone calls. Then when early voting starts, we got to get the vote out. Every person we can get to go vote Republican from the top of the ticket on down, that’s one less person we got to worry about as we move into Election Day. I was at an event today, Sean, with two legislators that are in vulnerable districts. I asked them, I said, “How are you all feeling?” They said, “We’re feeling good. We know we’re hearing your people are knocking on our doors. They’re turning our base voters out.” But then we’re also trying to get persuadable voters to get out in these tough districts in suburban and metro areas. Then we also got to just keep working hard to run up the score in real Republican counties in South Georgia… We cannot take this race for granted.

In response to Kemp’s support, Trump took to Truth Social, expressing his gratitude: “Thank you to #BrianKempGA for all of your help and support in Georgia, where a win is so important to the success of our Party and, most importantly, our Country. I look forward to working with you, your team, and all of my friends in Georgia to help MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!”

