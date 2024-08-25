Democrat Strategist Argues on CNN Burning the American Flag is “Patriotic” (VIDEO)

Credit: CNN

This is Joe Biden and Kamala Harris’ America.

Democrat Strategist Keith Boykin on CNN last week was defending the burning of the American Flag and calling it “patriotic.” He was countered by former Trump administration employee Tricia McLaughlin.

“There was American flag burnings outside the DNC,” McLaughlin said.

“Let’s be real, it’s not patriotic,” McLaughlin continued.

“It is absolutely patriotic to burn a flag,” Boykin said.

“Part of being an American means respecting the right of people to disagree with America,” Boykin continued.

“It also means respecting the flag,” McLaughlin said.

Watch:

Last week, chaos erupted outside the Democrat National Convention as Antifa thugs burned an American flag.

Several Antifa were arrested for attempting to cross a police line.

Watch:

