Chicago Police Manhandle Antifa as Far-Left Protesters Burn American Flag on Second Night of DNC Convention (VIDEO)

by

The party of joy!

Chaos erupted as far-left protesters took over downtown Chicago outside of the DNC Convention on Tuesday evening.

Pro-Hamas protesters gathered outside the Consulate General of Israel in Chicago.

WATCH:

A huge fight broke out after the Antifa crowd tried to go through the police line.

WATCH:

Chicago Police made multiple arrests after far-left protesters tried to break through the police line.

WATCH:

Chicago police manhandled and arrested an Antifa militant.

WATCH:

Far-left protesters burned an American flag during the protest outside the Israeli Consulate.

WATCH:

Cristina Laila
Cristina began writing for The Gateway Pundit in 2016 and she is now the Associate Editor.

You can email Cristina Laila here, and read more of Cristina Laila's articles here.

 