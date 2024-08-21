Chicago Police Manhandle Antifa as Far-Left Protesters Burn American Flag on Second Night of DNC Convention (VIDEO)

The party of joy!
Chaos erupted as far-left protesters took over downtown Chicago outside of the DNC Convention on Tuesday evening.
Pro-Hamas protesters gathered outside the Consulate General of Israel in Chicago.
WATCH:
Black Bloc/anti-Israel protesters are outside the Consulate General of Israel in Chicago. pic.twitter.com/bk6aytHwb5
— TheBlaze (@theblaze) August 21, 2024
A huge fight broke out after the Antifa crowd tried to go through the police line.
WATCH:
Huge fight breaks out after the Antifa crowd tried to go through the Chicago Police line. Very chaotic scene: pic.twitter.com/iEMO6U5vtr
— Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) August 21, 2024
Chicago Police made multiple arrests after far-left protesters tried to break through the police line.
WATCH:
Chicago Police make multiple arrests after the Antifa/Black Bloc march attempted to walk through a police line. pic.twitter.com/aWMJdAeO7E
— Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) August 21, 2024
Chicago police manhandled and arrested an Antifa militant.
WATCH:
Chicago Police arrest more Black Bloc members as officers break up the march: pic.twitter.com/Lf1ypNDQRP
— TheBlaze (@theblaze) August 21, 2024
Far-left protesters burned an American flag during the protest outside the Israeli Consulate.
WATCH: