Chicago Police Manhandle Antifa as Far-Left Protesters Burn American Flag on Second Night of DNC Convention (VIDEO)

The party of joy!

Chaos erupted as far-left protesters took over downtown Chicago outside of the DNC Convention on Tuesday evening.

Pro-Hamas protesters gathered outside the Consulate General of Israel in Chicago.

WATCH:

Black Bloc/anti-Israel protesters are outside the Consulate General of Israel in Chicago. pic.twitter.com/bk6aytHwb5 — TheBlaze (@theblaze) August 21, 2024

A huge fight broke out after the Antifa crowd tried to go through the police line.

WATCH:

Huge fight breaks out after the Antifa crowd tried to go through the Chicago Police line. Very chaotic scene: pic.twitter.com/iEMO6U5vtr — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) August 21, 2024

Chicago Police made multiple arrests after far-left protesters tried to break through the police line.

WATCH:

Chicago Police make multiple arrests after the Antifa/Black Bloc march attempted to walk through a police line. pic.twitter.com/aWMJdAeO7E — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) August 21, 2024

Chicago police manhandled and arrested an Antifa militant.

WATCH:

Chicago Police arrest more Black Bloc members as officers break up the march: pic.twitter.com/Lf1ypNDQRP — TheBlaze (@theblaze) August 21, 2024

Far-left protesters burned an American flag during the protest outside the Israeli Consulate.

WATCH: