Democrat Lackeys and Snopes Busted! Tests Show Crowd Shot Image at Campaign Stop in Detroit Was AI and Digitally Enhanced

A recent crowd shot from Kamala Harris’s rally at the Detroit Metro Airport made headlines last week after the photo appeared to be AI generated or digitally enhanced.

The photo shows a very enthusiastic and massive crowd of supporters waiting for Kamala and Tampon Tim at their rally in Detroit on Wednesday, August 7.

There was a larger than normal crowd to see Kamala but the photo that made the rounds was AI generated.

The photo was first published by Democrat political strategist Rachel Bitecofer where it was disseminated on social media.

Bitecofer is a popular activist in Democrat circles who was even invited on leftist Bill Maher’s show on HBO as a guest.

Bitecofer has stated she did not attend the rally and did not know where the photo came from.

According to XRVision a comparison of similar verified images, such as those by the AP, reveals that the image has an inconsistent field of view geometry, depth and width, proportions, and lighting.

SNOPES reportedly examined the image and reported that it is “unproven” if the image is not authentic.

SNOPES claims they ran the image through an AI Detector and the results came back 96% human or likely photographed by someone at the event.

However, XRVision ran the same photo through an AI Detector several times, and the results came back as 76%, 79%, 78%, 79%, and 80% likely AI-generated.

The AI detection program gave it a NSFW label meaning “Not Suitable for Work” or, in other words, IT IS NOT LIKELY A REAL PHOTO!… And ‘Stay Away.”

