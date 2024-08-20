Far-Left Protestors Threaten to Bomb DNC Convention: Police Investigate Warnings Pipe Bombs Were Planted at Hotels

A bomb threat was emailed to a local Fox affiliate on day two of the DNC convention.

Far-left protestors threatened to bomb the DNC convention.

Chicago police are investigating warnings pipe bombs were planted at four hotels near the DNC convention.

No one has been evacuated at this time.

“We placed bombs in your hotels. F*ck you and all the DNC bastards. You will understand what they are going through,” the email from “kid sniffers” said in reference to the Democrats’ support for a “genocidal regime in Israel.”

Fox 32 Chicago reported:

Chicago police are investigating an alleged bomb threat at several hotels on the Near West Side. Just before noon, officers and police K9s began searching Nobu Hotel located at 155 North Peoria Street. The threat, which was emailed to the Fox 32 Newsroom, said pipe bombs were placed in the Hotel Chicago West Loop and the Hyatt House Chicago in West Loop and the University District. The threat mentioned the Democratic National Convention that is taking place this week on the city’s Near West Side. It also included anti-semitic statements.

More on this story from Fox 32 Chicago:

Chicago police said to expect bigger protests today.

Far-left protestors broke down a portion of the DNC convention border gate and climbed over the barrier on Monday.

The protestors clashed with police in riot gear.

Riot police have arrived to push people away from the DNC. Signs have begun to go flying as protestors throw them at police. Tensions rising as police have protesters sandwiched in from both sides | @FrontlinesTPUSA pic.twitter.com/qs4n1619gK — Savanah Hernandez (@sav_says_) August 19, 2024

According to Fox 32 Chicago Police were told to prepare for larger and more unruly protests on Tuesday.