Dan Bongino: Whistleblowers Confirm Secret Service Is Hiding a Big Secret (VIDEO)

Former Secret Service Agent Dan Bongino blew the lid off of the culture of corruption in the Secret Service.

The Secret Service failed to protect President Trump last month during a Butler, Pennsylvania rally.

A bullet grazed President Trump’s ear after the gunman, Thomas Crooks, somehow evaded state, local and federal agents, climbed on top of a roof and took 8 shots at Trump and rallygoers.

Thomas Crooks was able to do the following on July 13:

Flew a drone over the Pennsylvania fairgrounds and got aerial footage of the rally layout on the day of the event – including 2 hours before Trump took the stage.

Got a range finder through security.

Evaded law enforcement officers from several different state, local and federal agencies.

Somehow ‘climbed’ up on a roof with his rifle 450 feet away from Trump, bear crawled to the perfect vantage point as bystanders alerted police and was still able to take 8 shots at Trump.

Parked a vehicle full of explosives near the Trump rally

Crooks was able to walk around the premises after Snipers took a photo of him looking suspicious.

A sniper located in the second story window was only 40 feet away from Crooks and didn’t neutralize him.

Trump was still able to take the stage after Crooks was pegged as suspicious by Secret Service.

Bongino told a story about a time he and another Secret Service agent, who is now assigned to Trump’s detail, warned about a suspicious Russian woman who was hired at the US embassy in Moscow back in 2004.

Dan Bongino said she was asking too many questions about how the Secret Service functioned. He sent an email back to Secret Service leadership in DC warning them about the suspicious Russian woman and the told him to shut the hell up.

It turned out that the suspicious woman who Bongino called “Anna,” was a Russian spy.

The Secret Service learned in 2018 that “Anna” was a Russian spy.

WATCH:

A counter sniper backed up Dan Bongino’s claims of the corrupt CYA culture at the Secret Service.

A counter sniper in an email earlier this week said the agency “SHOULD expect another assassination attempt” before November and complained that he is no longer proud to be a USSS counter sniper after leadership failed to protect President Trump on July 13.

“This agency NEEDS to change,” the sniper wrote in the email obtained by RealClearPolitics reporter Susan Crabtree. “If not now, WHEN? “The NEXT assassination in 30 days?”

“Sadly we have fallen short for YEARS,” the counter sniper wrote. “We just look good doing it. I have conveyed these thoughts to not only supervisors (to include the current Captain of CS, but those responsible for training us (SOTS/CS). Only to be brushed off as those with less experience somehow knew more than me.”

“The team I was once proud to be a part of, is something I have to somehow hide as I move into my next career,” the counter sniper continued. “Who wants to hire a USSS CS guy who failed? That’s the public perception I’m not faced with. The USSS CS team is a stain I will never be able to cleanse.”

“The motto of the USSS…CYA. And every supervisor is doing it right now.”