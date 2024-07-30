BREAKING: Secret Service DELETES EMAIL From Counter Sniper Saying Agency “SHOULD Expect Another Assassination Attempt” Before November Due to Poor Leadership

A counter sniper sent an email Monday night to the entire Uniformed Division (not agents) saying he will not stop speaking out until high-level supervisors are either fired or removed from their current positions.

The counter sniper said the agency “SHOULD expect another assassination attempt” before November and complained that he is no longer proud to be a USSS counter sniper after leadership failed to protect President Trump on July 13.

“This agency NEEDS to change,” the sniper wrote in the email obtained by RealClearPolitics reporter Susan Crabtree. “If not now, WHEN? “The NEXT assassination in 30 days?”

“Sadly we have fallen short for YEARS,” the counter sniper wrote. “We just look good doing it. I have conveyed these thoughts to not only supervisors (to include the current Captain of CS, but those responsible for training us (SOTS/CS). Only to be brushed off as those with less experience somehow knew more than me.”

“The team I was once proud to be a part of, is something I have to somehow hide as I move into my next career,” the counter sniper continued. “Who wants to hire a USSS CS guy who failed? That’s the public perception I’m not faced with. The USSS CS team is a stain I will never be able to cleanse.”

“The motto of the USSS…CYA. And every supervisor is doing it right now.”

According to Susan Crabtree, the agency quickly DELETED the counter sniper’s email warning of another assassination attempt before November.

Virtually no one believes 20-year-old Trump would-be assassin Thomas Crooks acted alone.

According to the official narrative, Crooks did the following all by himself without an insider’s help: