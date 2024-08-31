Content Creator Who Disrupted NBA Finals with “Trump Sucks” Stunt Endorses Trump for President

Popular content creator and former outspoken critic of Donald Trump, Vitaly Zdorovetskiy, has officially endorsed the former president in his bid for the White House in 2024. Known for his viral pranks and comedic videos, Vitaly has amassed millions of followers across social media platforms.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Vitaly reflected on his past opposition to Trump, stating, “Back in 2016, I used to be a Never Trumper. Honestly, I didn’t know why. I even streaked the NBA finals with ‘Trump sucks’ written across my chest.”

In 2016, Vitaly made headlines when he interrupted the final minute of Game 4 of the NBA Finals by running shirtless onto the court, with “Trump Sucks” written across his chest and “LeBron for President” scrawled on his back.

Security immediately tackled him to the ground, resulting in an arrest.

Fast forward to today, and Vitaly’s stance has dramatically shifted. In his recent post, he declared, “Now, I fully endorse Trump to be the next President of the United States. He is the only man capable for the job. Strong borders, low crime, and a surging economy is what we need.”

Vitaly’s endorsement adds to the growing list of celebrity figures who have shifted their political allegiances over recent years.

