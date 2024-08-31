Conservative Lawmaker Marcel Van Hattem Defies Communist Tyrant Alexandre de Moraes – Will Continue to Use X Despite Imposed R$ 50,000 Fine… Update: Even Lula’s Socialist Party Continues to Tweet!

As reported yesterday – In a new chapter on escalating authoritarianism in Brazil, Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes suspended Twitter/X in the country on Friday.

Moraes summoned Elon Musk directly on the social network, demanding he appoint a representative of the big tech company in Brazil. However, Musk did not comply. Amidst the case, Moraes ordered the blocking of Starlink accounts in Brazil—also owned by Musk—under the pretext of ensuring payment of fines levied against X.

The justice ordered Brazil’s National Telecommunications Agency to be immediately notified and take all necessary steps to halt X’s operations in the country.

Moraes also issued orders to Apple and Google, given that their mobile devices run on iOS and Android operating systems. According to the justice, these companies must remove the X app from their stores.

Additionally, Moraes initiated restrictions concerning VPN services. The Supreme Court justice’s ruling specifically mentioned Proton VPN, Express VPN, NordVPN, Surfshark, TOTALVPN, Atlas VPN, and Bitdefender VPN. De Moraes imposed fines of up to $8,874 a day for any user found using VPNs in Brazil.

Following his illegal ruling, Brazilian conservative lawmaker Marcel Van Hattem announced he will defy Moraes and continue to use X despite the illegal imposed fine by the communist justice.

Via Catturd2.

In Brazil, we do not have X anymore since midnight. I am tweeting this with VPN. This tweet may cost me almost 10,000 USD according to the decision of tyrant Alexandre de Moraes, friends with President Lula every Brazilian that posts on X from now on will be fined R$ 50,000 according to his illegal “ruling”. My dignity is worth much more than that. Actually, it is priceless. I will keep tweeting regardless of State persecution or threats because I believe in freedom of expression, democracy and real Justice. Brazilians will take to the streets. On the 7th of September we will make our voices heard very clearly. We will demand Moraes to be impeached by the Senate and to be sent to jail after a fair trial – which Moraes cruelly and unconstitutionally gives not to the people that he persecutes. Thank you Elon Musk for standing with us. Your attitudes against censorship and authoritarianism are giving us hope and strengthening our cause for freedom in Brazil!

Marcel Van Hattem will defy the ruling!

Congratulations to this rare courageous politician!

Marcel Van Hattem also noted this morning that even communist Lula da Silva’s Socialist Party has defied the order and continues to tweet.

Will they be fined, too?

The Socialist Party posted this on Saturday morning!

It should be noted that none of this would be happening if the US government had not spent millions to unseat the populist President Jair Bolsonaro and replace him with a dirty criminal Marxist Lula da Silva.