Commie Kamala to Youth Football Team: “You Will Be Undefeated Even If You Don’t Win Every Game” (VIDEO)

Kamala Harris campaigned in western Pennsylvania as she kicked off her “Road to Chicago” bus tour on Sunday.

Harris, Doug Emhoff, Tim Walz and his wife Gwen Walz stopped in Rochester on their bus tour to the DNC.

Kamala Harris spoke to a Pennsylvania football team and told them they will be undefeated even if they lose.

“In all that that requires which is the hard work, the practice, working as a team. Knowing that you will be undefeated even if you don’t win every game, but no circumstance or event or moment will defeat your spirit,” Kamala said.

Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff also had a few words for the youth football team:

Kamala and Tim Walz also spoke to a small crowd in Rochester where she uttered another word salad about democracy.

