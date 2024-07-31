Crowd Bursts in Laughter as Trump Mocks Kamala Harris’s Shifting Identity: ‘I Didn’t Know Kamala Was Black Until She Happened to Turn Black’

by

President Donald Trump took the stage at the National Association of Black Journalists conference on Wednesday, where he didn’t hold back in addressing questions about Kamala Harris’s racial identity.

The confrontation began when a nasty reporter from fake news media ABC, Rachel Scott, launched an aggressive attack against Trump. However, Trump maintained his composure and responded with characteristic wit and confidence.

During the contentious exchange, Trump addressed Harris’s shifting racial identity, stating, “I didn’t know she was black until a number of years ago when she happened to turn black, and now she wants to be known as black.”

This comment ignited laughter from the crowd.

Below is an excerpt from the interview:

ABC’s Rachel Scott: “Some of your own supporters, including Republicans on Capitol Hill, have labeled Vice President Kamala Harris, who is the first Black and Asian-American woman to serve as Vice President, as a DEI hire. Is that acceptable language to you? And will you tell those Republicans and those supporters to stop it?”

Trump: “How do you define DEI? Go ahead.”

ABC’s Rachel Scott: “Diversity, equity, inclusion.”

Trump: “Okay, go ahead. Is that your definition?”

ABC’s Rachel Scott: “That is literally the word.”

Trump: “Give me a definition then… Would you give me a definition?.. Give me a definition.”

ABC’s Rachel Scott: “Sir, I’m asking you a question, a very direct question.”

Trump: “No, you have to define it. Define it for me, if you wish.”

ABC’s Rachel Scott: “I just defined it, sir. Do you believe that Vice President Kamala Harris is only on the ticket because she is a Black woman?”

Trump: “Well, I can say no. I think it’s maybe a little bit different. I’ve known her a long time indirectly, not directly, very much. She was always of Indian heritage, and she was only promoting Indian heritage. I didn’t know she was Black until a number of years ago when she happened to turn Black, and now she wants to be known as Black.

I don’t know, is she Indian or is she Black? She is always identified as Black. I respect either one, but she obviously doesn’t because she was Indian all the way, and then all of a sudden, she made a turn, and she went, she became a Black person.”

WATCH:

Trump is right. Kamala has always been identified as Indian-American.

