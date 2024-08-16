CNN Panel in Complete Meltdown After Rep. Nancy Mace Pronounces Kamala Harris’ Name Wrong

In yet another example of the mainstream media’s obsession with irrelevant distractions, the Democrats and far-left outlets have latched onto the mispronunciation of Kamala Harris’s name as if it were a national crisis.

Instead of focusing on the critical issues facing the American people, the media elites have once again shown their priorities are skewed beyond repair.

It can be recalled that MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” co-host Mika Brzezinski has claimed that Republicans and right-wing media have initiated a “hate campaign” against Vice President Kamala Harris.

“I’ve heard from inside Republican circles and right-wing media that the hate campaign against Kamala Harris has begun,” she claimed.

“You’ll notice they purposefully pronounce her name wrong. They say Kamala. They do it all the time. It is on purpose. But the talk is to start that hate campaign and get it going and start it churning.”

During a recent CNN segment, sparks flew when Representative Nancy Mace (R-SC) mispronounced Kamala Harris’ name, triggering an explosive reaction from the panel.

The exchange took a sharp turn when Rep. Mace referred to Harris as “KamAla,” a mispronunciation that immediately drew criticism from the other panelists, including Professor of African American Studies Michael Eric Dyson and Democratic strategist Keith Boykin.

“When you disrespect Kamala Harris by saying you will call her whatever you want… that’s the history and legacy of white disregard for the humanity of black people,” Dyson said, insinuating that Mace is racist, visibly upset by what he perceived as a deliberate slight.

Nancy Mace: Now you’re calling me racist. That is BS. That is complete BS.

Michael Eric Dyson: I didn’t say it… You don’t have to intend racism to accomplish it.

Nancy Mace: No, you are intending that I am racist, and that is offensive, and it is wrong… and disgusting.

Michael Eric Dyson: What’s disgusting is your disrespect for her.

Nancy Mace: You know what’s disgusting to women is her disrespect of women. She doesn’t know what a woman is… And if 25 years ago, I became the first woman to graduate from the Citadel, the Military College of South Carolina. I fought my way through it. And KamAla…

“You’re doing it on purpose, Congresswoman!” said Boykin.

“I’ll say her name however I want,” Mace retorted.

WATCH:

NEW: CNN panel has meltdown after Rep. Nancy Mace apparently says Kamala Harris’ name wrong. “When you disrespect Kamala Harris by saying you will call her whatever you want… that’s the history and legacy of white disregard for the humanity of black people…” Mace: “And KamAla… pic.twitter.com/LWl2dygFQX — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) August 16, 2024

Meanwhile, Biden just said Kamala Harris’ name wrong in a speech the other day.