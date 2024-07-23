You Can’t Make This Up: MSNBC’s Mika Brzezinski Claims Mispronouncing Kamala Harris’ Name Is a Right-Wing ‘Hate Campaign’

MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” co-host Mika Brzezinski has claimed that Republicans and right-wing media have initiated a “hate campaign” against Vice President Kamala Harris.

This comes after President Joe Biden announced he would not be seeking re-election in 2024.

Brzezinski, who has consistently defended Biden even after his disastrous performance in the presidential debate, alleges that “right-wing media” are intentionally mispronouncing Harris’ name.

She asserts that this is a calculated move by these outlets to stir up opposition against the potential Democrat nominee.

“I’ve heard from inside Republican circles and right-wing media that the hate campaign against Kamala Harris has begun,” she claimed.

“You’ll notice they purposefully pronounce her name wrong. They say Kamala. They do it all the time. It is on purpose. But the talk is to start that hate campaign and get it going and start it churning.”

WATCH:

Mika Says Mispronouncing Kamala Harris’ Name Is Part of a Right-Wing ‘Hate Campaign’ pic.twitter.com/vn4RypubPA — Chief Nerd (@TheChiefNerd) July 22, 2024

Here are some of the social media reaction on this absurd claim:

Someone should put together a reel of Joe mispronouncing it — Tim (@TimTheWitness) July 22, 2024

I heard her say “Kamala” and then say “Kamala is wrong” pic.twitter.com/GByboGwsyE — Bastiat (@Bastiat677637) July 22, 2024

The woke Legacy Media are all insufferable and need to go out of business. — Planet Of Memes (@PlanetOfMemes) July 22, 2024

What about everything the Dems say about Trump? That’s not a hate campaign? — Ben (@HowUBenFeller) July 22, 2024

The Morning Joe host also offered a tribute to Biden, lauding him as a “patriot” with “authenticity and touch.”

“Well, obviously, on many levels, I’m really sad. Joe Biden is a patriot. I love him, his family, and I love what he’s done for the country. He had authenticity and touch,” she said.

“Whether you saw it or not, everything about him, even sometimes the stutter and the bumbling was part of the touch, part of the empathic, very loving, very clear-eyed touch that he had, that allowed him and enabled him to be an effective president. All that turned against him after the debate for all the reasons we discussed. He would say, no time to complain about it.

“Let’s move on. It is go time. Democrats really have a moment of momentum here, and my hope is that they grab it and run with it. Get unified. Get organized. Get coordinated. No more infighting.

“Donald Trump is not easy to beat. He is not easy to beat, and anyone who thinks he is… is in 2016 when they’re laughing at the concept. You can see how quickly they tried to steal the unity narrative,” she added.