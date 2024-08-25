Clueless Jon Karl Gets Completely Humiliated by Tom Cotton After Denying Kamala Harris is a Radical Leftist and Claiming She Opposes Abolishing Private Health Care (VIDEO)

Senator Tom Cotton (R-AR) seemingly does not get the respect he deserves from conservatives despite his solid voting record, good relationship with President Trump and impressive media skills.
After his performance today on ABC, hopefully, more people on the right will take notice.
As The Gateway Pundit reported, Senator Tom Cotton (R-AR) was a guest on ABC’s “This Week” on Sunday with liberal host Jon Karl to discuss a variety of issues related to the 2024 election. Cotton cleaned the seemingly unprepared host’s clock when the discussion turned to Kamala Harris.
Cotton immediately dropped the opposition research book on Karl, pointing out Harris’ plans to decriminalize illegal immigration, ban gasoline cars, confiscate firearms, and ban private health insurance. When Karl heard Harris wanted to take away Americans’ private health care, he was left completely dumbfounded and had no idea what Tom Cotton was talking about.
After Cotton calmly explained her statement on the matter, Karl quickly tried to run cover for Harris and attempted to say she no longer held that position. He even laughably claimed Harris was now running as a moderate.
But Cotton was having none of Karl’s nonsense. He pointed out that Harris’ flip-flops, including on private health insurance, were not sincere but rather a desperate attempt to obfuscate her real views from America.
Though a clueless Karl still tried to cover after getting hit with these truth bombs, Cotton held his ground to the end.
WATCH:
On #ThisWeek, @JonKarl unaware of Harris’s stance against private health insurance. When @SenTomCotton notes it, Karl: “What do you mean taking away health insurance? What are talking about?” Then: “That is not her position now….clearly making an effort to move to the middle.” pic.twitter.com/dLk3LEnuCp
— Brent Baker (@BrentHBaker) August 25, 2024
COTTON: And President Trump is going to draw a sharp contrast with Kamala Harris, who has supported things like decriminalizing illegal immigration, or giving taxpayer-funded healthcare to illegal aliens, or taking away health insurance on the job for 170 million Americans, banning gas cars, confiscating firearms.
KARL: What do you mean taking away health insurance? What are you talking about?
COTTON: She said when she ran for president that she wants to eliminate private health insurance on the job for 170 million Americans, Jon.
KARL: Yeah, I mean, that is not her position now, she has…
COTTON: How do you know that’s not her position? How do you know that’s not her position?
KARL: I mean, she says she no longer supports Medicare for all.
COTTON: She has not said that. She has not said that. Maybe anonymous aides on a Friday night have said that, but the last thing that she said…
KARL: This was not a radical convention. I mean, she, she, she, as you heard me go through with Bernie Sanders, she is not taking positions of the far-left of her party. She is clearly making an effort to move to the middle.
COTTON: I did hear what you said to Sen. Sanders, and I thought it was clear that he was very disappointed that she’s taking these efforts not to change her positions, but to hide her positions, Jon. The American people are totally justified to conclude that Kamala Harris is a dangerous San Francisco liberal based on what she campaigned on the last time she ran for president and what this administration has done in the last four years.
Again, you would have thought watching the Democratic convention last week that the Democrats are not in office. That they’re not in power. That they’re campaigning against an incumbent Republican when in reality, she’s been part of the failures of the Biden-Harris administration for four years, and when she campaigned for president in her rite, she did in fact promise things like decriminalizing illegal immigration and taking away health insurance.
KARL: That’s a position she’s clearly changed on, and she said she has changed…
COTTON: No, she hasn’t
KARL: Yes, yes, she has.
COTTON: No, Jon, she has not said that.