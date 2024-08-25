Clueless Jon Karl Gets Completely Humiliated by Tom Cotton After Denying Kamala Harris is a Radical Leftist and Claiming She Opposes Abolishing Private Health Care (VIDEO)

Senator Tom Cotton (R-AR) seemingly does not get the respect he deserves from conservatives despite his solid voting record, good relationship with President Trump and impressive media skills.

After his performance today on ABC, hopefully, more people on the right will take notice.

As The Gateway Pundit reported, Senator Tom Cotton (R-AR) was a guest on ABC’s “This Week” on Sunday with liberal host Jon Karl to discuss a variety of issues related to the 2024 election. Cotton cleaned the seemingly unprepared host’s clock when the discussion turned to Kamala Harris.

Cotton immediately dropped the opposition research book on Karl, pointing out Harris’ plans to decriminalize illegal immigration, ban gasoline cars, confiscate firearms, and ban private health insurance. When Karl heard Harris wanted to take away Americans’ private health care, he was left completely dumbfounded and had no idea what Tom Cotton was talking about.

After Cotton calmly explained her statement on the matter, Karl quickly tried to run cover for Harris and attempted to say she no longer held that position. He even laughably claimed Harris was now running as a moderate.

But Cotton was having none of Karl’s nonsense. He pointed out that Harris’ flip-flops, including on private health insurance, were not sincere but rather a desperate attempt to obfuscate her real views from America.

Though a clueless Karl still tried to cover after getting hit with these truth bombs, Cotton held his ground to the end.

WATCH:

On #ThisWeek, @JonKarl unaware of Harris’s stance against private health insurance. When @SenTomCotton notes it, Karl: “What do you mean taking away health insurance? What are talking about?” Then: “That is not her position now….clearly making an effort to move to the middle.” pic.twitter.com/dLk3LEnuCp — Brent Baker (@BrentHBaker) August 25, 2024