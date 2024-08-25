Senator Tom Cotton on ABC’s This Week: “Trump Derangement Syndrome is a Real Thing” (VIDEO)

Republican Senator Tom Cotton was on ABC’s “This Week” on Sunday with moderator Jon Karl to discuss the 2024 election.

The Senator told Jon Karl that he believes the presidential race will be relatively close in regard to votes.

“We know the race will probably come down to a few hundred thousand votes in a few states. President Trump has been campaigning hard and vigorously now for months,” Senator Cotton said.

Jon Karl had asked Senator Cotton about how some Republicans were supporting Vice President Harris.

“There are a lot of Republicans uneasy with him as the nominee,” Karl had commented.

“In every election Jon, you have some members of one party endorsing the candidate of the other party. That’s a very traditional aspect of American politics,” Cotton said.

“The Democratic party has become so radical under Kamala Harris that a member of the Kennedy family has come out to endorse a Republican,” Senator Cotton said.

Karl had also discussed with Senator Cotton, some Republicans who were at the DNC speaking against President Trump.

“What do you make of all the Republicans speaking at the Democratic convention?” Karl asked.

“Trump derangement syndrome is a real thing, but what most Americans remember is that for 4 years when Donald Trump was President, we had peace and prosperity. Everything has gone to hell under Joe Biden and Kamala Harris over the last 4 years,” Senator Cotton said.

