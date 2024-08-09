Chicago Gives Green Light to Pro-Palestinian Protests at DNC, Pro-Israel Group in Limbo

As Chicago prepares for the Democratic National Convention coming up from August 19th through 22nd, concerns are growing about how protest groups permit requests are being handled.

Although permission has been granted for a coalition of pro-Palestinian activists to demonstrate, organizers for The Israeli American Council (IAC) say the City has been sitting on a request from the pro-Israel group to hold a solidarity march.

According to Aya Schechter, IAC’s chief programming officer, the organization filed two applications with Chicago’s Department of Transportation at the beginning of July.

However, with the convention only ten days away, the IAC says they have yet to receive an answer from the city.

A request by IAC for a permit for a stationary demonstration within “sight and sound” of the convention filed in mid-June was denied.

Jewish Insider reports:

For Schechter, the so far unsuccessful effort to secure a desirable permit ahead of the convention, which is expected to draw thousands of anti-Israel protesters, has underscored what she characterized as unbalanced treatment as her group seeks to show support for Israel and the hostages held by Hamas in Gaza. “It seems like we don’t have equitable access to whatever the other group was approved for,” she said in an interview with Jewish Insider earlier this week, voicing frustration with the city’s delay. “We didn’t get any offer to do a march, not even in an alternative location.”

