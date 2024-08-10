A Celebrity Photographer Earns $200,000 Annually From Gavin Newsom’s Office

While hardworking Californians struggle with rising costs and economic uncertainty, Governor Gavin Newsom wastes taxpayer money by shelling out $200,000 a year to a celebrity photographer, showcasing how out of touch he is with the real issues facing the state.

If your house was burned down by a homeless person and now looters are stealing whatever remains, you are probably living in Gavin Newsom’s lawless California. pic.twitter.com/QFVN4fV0CZ — Kevin Dalton (@TheKevinDalton) August 4, 2024

Politico reports,

Charles Ommanney, a former photojournalist and war photographer who traveled with Newsom to China last fall as a freelancer, was on hand Thursday to capture Newsom in aviator sunglasses, jeans and work gloves, picking up detritus left over from a recently-cleared homeless encampment in Los Angeles County. Late last month, he photographed the governor surveying the damage of the Borel Fire in Kern County. This week, standing on the edge of a steep river embankment in a bright-white shirt, he pointed his lens at the governor as he collected items left behind in the San Fernando Valley encampment: a shopping cart, skateboard, soiled blankets and tires. The governor’s office about six months ago named Ommanney its director of photography, a title that comes with a $200,000 per year salary. That makes him among the top earners in the Newsom administration, according to the state controller’s office. The governor, himself, drew a $234,101 salary last year.

While officials from Newsom’s office note other governors use Ommanney’s position, this is a new position for his office. The administration normally shares only its new senior staff hires, so it did not come with an announcement.

“Charles plays an instrumental role in communicating the work of state government across visual platforms — including social media, helping us meet Californians where they are at,” said Izzy Gardon, a Newsom spokesperson, in a statement to POLITICO. The job makes a certain kind of sense for a governor with national ambitions and an affinity for developing his own media to tout his accomplishments. This year, instead of the traditional State of the State address before a live audience of lawmakers and journalists, Newsom’s office produced a slick video showing shots of the governor delivering his speech behind a podium cut together with relevant images.

The speech, released just before President Biden’s challenging June debate, focused on national issues and appeared aimed at a broader audience.

However, the use of Ommanney’s pricey photographs in the video raises concerns about prioritizing expensive visuals over meaningful engagement with the real issues facing the country.

In January, Governor Newsom transitioned the photographer to a full-time role after employing him on a freelance basis the previous year.

BREAKING NEWS@GavinNewsom, the governor of the Golden State, has decided to take a page out of Hollywood’s book and hire a celebrity photographer for a whopping $200,000 a year. That’s right, folks! While California is drowning in a $73 billion deficit, Newsom is busy… pic.twitter.com/zLghwXPoXW — Houman David Hemmati, MD, PhD (@houmanhemmati) August 10, 2024

As Californians grapple with pressing challenges, it’s crucial for leaders to prioritize genuine solutions over extravagant displays that distract from the state’s urgent needs.