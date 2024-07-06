ABC Interview: Joe Biden Mumbles Incoherently When Asked If He Knew How Badly the Debate Was Going for Him (VIDEO)

Joe Biden sat with George Stephanopoulos for an interview on ABC News on Friday.

Old lost Joe did about as well as expected.

George Stephanopoulos: Did you ever watch the debate afterwards?

Joe Biden: I don’t think I did, no.

George Stephanopoulos: What I want to get at is, what were you experiencing as you were going through the debate? Did you know how badly it was going?

Joe Biden: Yeah, look, (pause) the whole way I prepared, nobody’s fault, mine. Nobody’s fault but mine. I prepared what I usually would do sitting down as I did, came back as foreign leaders or the National Security Council, for explicit detail. I realized about part way through that I could quote it, the New York Times had me down at 10 points before the debate, nine now or whatever the hell it is. The fact of the matter is that what I looked at is that he also lied 28 times. I couldn’t. I mean, the way the debate ran, not my fault, no one else’s fault.

George Stephanopoulos: But it seemed like you were having trouble from the first question in, even before he spoke.

Joe Biden: Well I just had a bad night.