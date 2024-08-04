Byron Donalds Destroys Race-Baiting DNC Operative George Stephanopoulos After He Throws Fit Over Kamala Harris’ Racial Identity

Congressman Byron Donalds (R-Fl) confronted ABC’s George Stephanopoulos over his incessant race-baiting tactics during a discussion on Vice President Kamala Harris’ racial identity.

The exchange revealed not only the media’s bias but also their desperate attempt to divert attention from the real issues facing Americans today.

Kamala Harris has frequently identified as Indian-American throughout her political career and even during her campaign for vice president. Yet, the fake news media, insists on portraying Harris solely as a black woman, attempting to manipulate her identity to fit their narrative.

Stephanopoulos is more interested in defending Harris’ racial identity than addressing her record as Vice President.

Recall, President Donald Trump took the stage at the National Association of Black Journalists conference on Wednesday, where he didn’t hold back in addressing questions about Kamala Harris’s racial identity.

The confrontation began when a nasty reporter from fake news media ABC, Rachel Scott, launched an aggressive attack against Trump. However, Trump maintained his composure and responded with characteristic wit and confidence.

During the contentious exchange, Trump addressed Harris’s shifting racial identity, stating, “I didn’t know she was black until a number of years ago when she happened to turn black, and now she wants to be known as black.”

Donalds defended President Trump’s remarks in an interview with Stephanopoulos, labeling the controversy as “phony” and arguing that most people do not care about this issue.

Donalds pointed out that when Kamala Harris was first elected to the United States Senate, the Associated Press (AP) highlighted her as the first Indian-American United States Senator. He noted that this aspect of her identity was emphasized significantly at the time.

However, Donalds argued that as Harris’s political career progressed and she began running on a national stage, the focus shifted more towards her Black identity and her father’s heritage. According to Donalds, this shift does not change the fact that she has always identified as both Indian and Black, reflecting her biracial heritage.

George Stephanopoulos: “You just repeated the slur again. If it doesn’t matter, why do you all keep questioning her identity? She’s always identified as a Black woman. She is biracial. She has a Jamaican father and an Indian mother. She’s always identified as both. Why are you questioning that?” Byron Donalds: “Well, George, first of all, this is something that’s actually a conversation throughout social media right now. There are a lot of people who are trying to figure this out. But again, that’s a side issue, not the main issue. The main issue—” George Stephanopoulos: “Sir, one second. You just did it. You just did it again. Why do you insist on questioning her racial identity?” Byron Donalds: “George, now that you’re done yelling at me, let me answer. [Trump] talked about it on the stage yesterday in Atlanta for what? Two minutes? He spent more than 35-40 minutes going after her record, talking about how radical of a senator she was. She was the most liberal senator in the United States Senate. That is a fact. He talked about the job that she did as Vice President of the United States, a job, I will add, which has been a failure for the American people. I know you guys like to glom on to this that he talks about in jest or in a serious manner for about a minute or so, but what you do not cover is the litany of failures of Kamala Harris. That’s what you’re not covering, George.”

Stephanopoulos continued to interrupt and redirect the conversation back to the issue of Harris’s racial identity, ignoring Donalds’ attempts to discuss Harris’s political record and the broader impact of the Biden-Harris administration.

George Stephanopoulos: "So questioning somebody's racial identity for a couple of minutes is okay?" Byron Donalds: "George, I'm going to tell you again, he brought it up. AP is the one that wrote the headline when she first came to the United States Senate. They didn't talk about her being Black, they talked about her being the first Indian-American senator. AP brought that up. I mean, George, we could have this conversation for the entire segment, but none of this matters to the American people. What matters to the American people is are we going to have the same policies of the Biden-Harris administration that have been destructive to the American people, or are we going to have the policies of the Trump administration, which put America first, had low inflation, prosperous Americans, no matter your race, no matter your color, no matter your creed, and a foreign policy that kept America safe? Those are the facts that truly matter because this issue is going to come and go. The lives of the American people are what's going to remain, and that's what matters more than anything else."

Here’s a screenshot from AP:

President Trump is right. She switched. pic.twitter.com/gPIOA77X56 — Rep. Lauren Boebert (@RepBoebert) July 31, 2024

Despite Donalds’ clear focus on policy and leadership, Stephanopoulos persisted in his attempts to frame the conversation around identity politics, reflecting the mainstream media’s ongoing strategy to divert attention from substantive policy failures.

George Stephanopoulos: “If it doesn’t matter, I don’t understand why you keep on repeating it, why the President keeps on repeating it, why those introducing the President yesterday keep on repeating it.” Byron Donalds: “George, actually, I’m not the one who keeps repeating it. George, you’re the one that’s bringing it up now. I understand why you’re bringing it up.” George Stephanopoulos: “You’ve done it three times. Every single answer you gave me, you repeated the slur.” Byron Donalds: “You asked me, George. That’s why I’m pushing back on you now. George, you asked me the question three times. I responded, but I’m also about what do you mean matters in this slur.” George Stephanopoulos: “Every single time you repeat the slur. That is exactly my point. You simply can’t say that it’s wrong.” Byron Donalds: “George, so then what you’re saying—I want to get off this topic because this is not the only thing that’s going on. But George, now you’re saying that AP is the one that slurred Kamala Harris? Because those are the facts. You can go to the internet and look at the clips, George, if you want to, or we can talk about this now. I prefer to talk about the future of our country because the American people are struggling. The American people do need serious policy decisions to be made, and they need serious leadership on the world stage. Kamala Harris has not proven that she can do that. Donald J. Trump has proven that he can do that.”

The interview concluded with Stephanopoulos doubling down on his accusations, completely ignoring the substantive points raised by Donalds. This exchange highlights the mainstream media’s relentless focus on identity politics while neglecting the pressing issues facing everyday Americans.

WATCH: