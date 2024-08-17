Britain’s Leftist Government to Treat ‘Extreme Misogyny’ as Form of Terrorism

Britain’s left-wing Labour government has announced plans to treat “extreme misogyny” as a form of terrorism.

Under plans announced by Home Secretary Yvette Cooper, the government will implement a review of the country’s Counter-Terrorism Strategy to align extreme misogyny with Islamist ideology and other forms of terrorism.

The Telegraph reports:

Extreme misogyny will be treated as terrorism for the first time under Government plans to combat the radicalisation of young men online. Yvette Cooper, the Home Secretary, has ordered a review of Britain’s counter-terrorism strategy to urgently address gaps in the Government’s stance on extremism, The Sunday Telegraph can reveal. It will look at tackling violence against women and girls in the same way as Islamist and far-Right extremism, amid fears that current Home Office guidance is too narrow. This could mean teachers will be legally required to refer pupils they suspect of extreme misogyny to Prevent, the Government’s counter-terror programme.

Cooper said that the move would help protect Britain’s democracy.

“For too long, Governments have failed to address the rise in extremism, both online and on our streets, and we’ve seen the number of young people radicalised online grow,” she said. “Hateful incitement of all kinds fractures and frays the very fabric of our communities and our democracy.”

The government likely has its sights on the online personality Andrew Tate, whose controversial views on masculinity and modern feminism have influenced millions of young men in Britain and around the world.

Such proposals come less than two weeks after Britain was rocked by widespread protests against mass immigration and the illegal invasion of the country’s southern border.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer has responded to the protests by launching an aggressive crackdown against its political opponents, imprisoning them for posting comments on social media and other legitimate forms of expression.

The crackdown has led to a wave of international condemnation, including from X owner Elon Musk. It has also served a reminder to Americans of the importance of protecting the First Amendment which enshrines free speech in the constitution.