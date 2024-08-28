BREAKING: NY Times Turns On Kamala! Publishes NUMEROUS OpEds on ‘Weak,’ ‘Phony’ and ‘Ignorant’ Democrat Nominee

We didn’t expect this on our 2024 bingo card!

The Old Gray Lady turned on Kama-Kama-Kama Kama-chamelion.

Has The New York Times turned on Kamala, the nation’s most unpopular vice president?

It’s hard to imagine. The Times on Friday posted a hit on Kamala Harris titled, “Joy is Not a Strategy.”

Then, on Monday, The NY Times published an op-ed titled, “Trump Can win on character,” something that must have made the leftist elites vomit in their mouths.

It didn’t take long for the happy boost from the fantasy convention to flatline. On Monday night, former Biden spox Jen Psaki faced a harsh reality when Don Lemon told her that “no one” knows who Kamala Harris is in the swing states he visited last week.

Maybe that’s good news, though? The more people learn about Kamala, the less they like her.

The Daily Mail reported:

Ever since President Joe Biden dropped out of the 2024 election race last month, their print presses and TV networks have put in a hard shift trying to paper over Harris’s past record as the most unpopular Vice President in American history. To read and listen to their florid praise is to believe that Harris is already a shoo-in for president – and not an 11th hour replacement as Democratic nominee… …The reliably liberal New York Times was among the first to suddenly change tack on Friday, taking aim at what many perceive to be Harris’s fatal lack of clear policy with a brutal headline that read: ‘Joy Is Not a Strategy’. In a sour commentary, NYT Deputy Opinion Editor Patrick Healy said he’d ‘cringed’ when former president Bill Clinton took the convention stage on Tuesday to claim that Harris would be ‘the president of joy’. How’s that going to help the millions of Americans whose livelihoods are now at stake, Healey asked? And why has Harris failed to conduct a single interview or serious press conference since Biden stepped aside last month? ‘Ultimately, she needs more voters in the swing states to trust her to handle the economy better than her opponent… Harris can’t coast on “joy”,’ he concluded witheringly. But worse was to come from the Times. On Monday, the newspaper published a guest essay titled ‘Trump can win on character’, by conservative commentator Rich Lowry. Pulling no punches, Lowry wrote that Harris is ‘weak and a phony and doesn’t truly care about the country or the middle class.’

But don’t get your hopes up. It’s not like they found Jesus all of the sudden. Far from it.