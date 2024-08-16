BREAKING: JD Vance’s Plane Makes Emergency Landing in Milwaukee After Malfunction Mid-Flight (VIDEO)

by

JD Vance’s plane made an emergency landing at Milwaukee International Airport after a malfunction mid-flight.

According to reports, the plane made an emergency landing after its main door opened mid-flight.

WISN reported:

A Boeing 737 charter aircraft carrying Republican vice presidential nominee JD Vance made an emergency landing at Milwaukee International Airport this afternoon.

According to airport officials, the plane, operated by Eastern Air, returned to the airport around 1:30 p.m. due to a possible issue with the aircraft. The aircraft landed normally and taxied without incident under its own power.

“The pilot advised there was a malfunction with the door seal. After declaring an emergency, Trump Force Two returned to Milwaukee.” Taylor Van Kirk, a spokeswoman for Sen. Vance, said. “As soon as the issue was resolved, the plane returned to its originally planned flight path back to Cincinnati.”

At approximately 2:15 p.m., the plane was cleared for takeoff.

Vance’s plane made an emergency landing just ONE WEEK after Trump’s plane was forced to

President Trump’s plane made an emergency landing in Billings, Montana last Friday afternoon following a mechanical issue.

DEVELOPING…

Photo of author
Cristina Laila
Cristina began writing for The Gateway Pundit in 2016 and she is now the Associate Editor.

You can email Cristina Laila here, and read more of Cristina Laila's articles here.

 