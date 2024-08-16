BREAKING: JD Vance’s Plane Makes Emergency Landing in Milwaukee After Malfunction Mid-Flight (VIDEO)

JD Vance’s plane made an emergency landing at Milwaukee International Airport after a malfunction mid-flight.

According to reports, the plane made an emergency landing after its main door opened mid-flight.

JD Vance’s plane just departed for a second time from Milwaukee headed for Cincinnati after coming back “due to a possible issue with the aircraft,” according to a airport spokesperson. Airport says plane taxied w/out incident “under it’s own power” pic.twitter.com/bhPN6juTQ2

WISN reported:

A Boeing 737 charter aircraft carrying Republican vice presidential nominee JD Vance made an emergency landing at Milwaukee International Airport this afternoon.

According to airport officials, the plane, operated by Eastern Air, returned to the airport around 1:30 p.m. due to a possible issue with the aircraft. The aircraft landed normally and taxied without incident under its own power.

“The pilot advised there was a malfunction with the door seal. After declaring an emergency, Trump Force Two returned to Milwaukee.” Taylor Van Kirk, a spokeswoman for Sen. Vance, said. “As soon as the issue was resolved, the plane returned to its originally planned flight path back to Cincinnati.”

At approximately 2:15 p.m., the plane was cleared for takeoff.