BREAKING: We Called It!… Far-Left Squad Member Cori Bush Loses By Landslide in Missouri Primary

Far-left Democrat Cori Bush appears to have lost her bid for re-election in Missouri’s First Congressional district by a landslide.

While full results from the race are yet to be counted, it is already clear that Bush will not be returning to Congress next year.

Cori Bush has LOST her primary in St. Louis. She is officially a LOSER! pic.twitter.com/DDjPedBfOe — Joey Mannarino (@JoeyMannarinoUS) August 7, 2024

With almost 20% report, incumbent Squad member Cori Bush is down more than 30% in her primary against pro-Israel Democrat Wesley Bell. Bush would join Jamaal Bowman as incumbents from The Squad to lose their primaries this cycle. pic.twitter.com/KzGvKAVcBS — AG (@AGHamilton29) August 7, 2024

Socialist Squad Rep. Cori Bush is on the verge of getting absolutely PUMMELED in her primary tonight, which would boot her from Congress This is beautiful. pic.twitter.com/UNWcpNuK4K — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) August 7, 2024

She was defeated by Democrat Wesley Bell, who does not share Bush’s stridently anti-Israel views. Wesley Bell is also a far left radical.

Bush, who was first elected to Congress back in 2020, joins New York Rep. Jamaal Bowman as the second far-left Democrat to lose their seat in a Congressional primary.

They will not be missed.

