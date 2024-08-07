BREAKING: We Called It!… Far-Left Squad Member Cori Bush Loses By Landslide in Missouri Primary

Photo: Cori Bush/Facebook

Far-left Democrat Cori Bush appears to have lost her bid for re-election in Missouri’s First Congressional district by a landslide.

While full results from the race are yet to be counted, it is already clear that Bush will not be returning to Congress next year.

She was defeated by Democrat Wesley Bell, who does not share Bush’s stridently anti-Israel views. Wesley Bell is also a far left radical.

Bush, who was first elected to Congress back in 2020, joins New York Rep. Jamaal Bowman as the second far-left Democrat to lose their seat in a Congressional primary.

They will not be missed.

 

Update: We called this back in June….

Will Cori Bush be the Next Member of the Squad to Lose Her Seat to a Primary Challenger?

