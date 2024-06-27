Will Cori Bush be the Next Member of the Squad to Lose Her Seat to a Primary Challenger?

Now that Jamaal Bowman has lost his seat to a primary challenger, people are looking at other members of the Squad and wondering if this week’s contest strategy can be replicated.

One Squad member who seems particularly vulnerable is Rep. Cori Bush of Missouri. Bush has a primary challenger who is now leading her in the polls.

Like other members of the Squad, Bush has done next to nothing for her constituents, opting instead to pursue a national profile.

Breitbart News reports:

Another Squad Member in Trouble? Rep. Cori Bush’s Primary Opponent Ahead in Poll After Rep. Jamaal Bowman (D-NY)’s primary defeat in New York, a second Squad member could be in trouble, according to a new poll that shows Rep. Cori Bush (D-MO)’s opponent, Wesley Bell, pulling ahead. The poll, conducted by Democrat pollster Mark Mellman’s group and published by Politico, showed that Bell has overcome a double-digit deficit to pull ahead of Bush. Bell, St. Louis County’s prosecuting attorney, is only one percentage point ahead of Bush, but analysis by the group said Bell’s image is improving, while Bush’s is moving in a negative direction, “leaving him with an underlying image advantage.” “This primary race is essentially tied but clearly moving in Wesley Bell’s direction,” the analysis said. The poll was conducted June 18-22, with a sample of 400 voters, and a margin of error of +/- 4.9 percentage points. There are some six weeks to go until the August 6, 2024, primary, and 11 percent are still undecided. However, the analysis said Bell has “achieved a slight advantage,” at 43 percent over 42 percent.

Bush was apparently shaken by Bowman’s ouster.

My statement on AIPAC’s threat to Democracy. Their far-right SuperPac and allies spent $20M to unseat my brother @JamaalBowmanNY. Read more here: pic.twitter.com/NHKNyqJU1z — Cori Bush (@CoriBush) June 26, 2024

People are tired of these left wing ideologues who do nothing for the people they’re supposed to represent.