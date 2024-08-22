BREAKING UPDATE: Cochise County Sheriff’s Deputies Arrest Man Who Threatened to Assassinate President Trump During His Visit to Arizona Today

Cochise County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Ronald Lee Syrvud, 66, after he threated to shoot President Trump today during his visit to the US-Mexican border.

A manhunt was underway earlier for Syrvud after he threatened to assassinate President Trump during his visit to the border in Arizona on Thursday.

Law enforcement is conducting investigation into the threats against President Trump.

Charges are pending.

#BREAKING The Benson man accused of making threats to kill former President Trump was just arrested by Cochise County Sheriff’s deputies. They are conducting an investigation into the threats and charges may come from that. He will also be charged with a sex offender violation… https://t.co/6M6XnxwdgA — Ali Bradley (@AliBradleyTV) August 22, 2024

Syrvud has outstanding warrants from the state of Wisconsin for DUI/failure to appear for DUI and from Graham County Arizona for hit/run and felony failure to register as a sex offender.

#BREAKING Law enforcement in Cochise County are looking for Ronald Syrvud after he made threats to kill President Trump. Syrvud lives in the county and is wanted for failing to register as a sex offender—I am told that when law enforcement went to get him last night, they… pic.twitter.com/OB0EV3C9EF — Ali Bradley (@AliBradleyTV) August 22, 2024

President Trump delivered remarks in Cochise County and will inspect the damage Kamala Harris has wrought on this country.

“Today, I am going to INSPECT THE SOUTHERN BORDER and to meet with the Victims whose Loved Ones were attacked and murdered by Illegal Aliens set free into America by Comrade Kamala Harris, the Radical Left Democrat Presidential Candidate who didn’t receive one Vote and, in her earlier attempt to win against Crooked Joe Biden, was the first one out of 22 people to quit the Race, and never even made it to the first State, Iowa. The choice in November is simple: Comrade Kamala Harris will bring in hundreds of thousands more Illegal Alien Rapists, Drug Dealers, and Killers, but President Donald J. Trump will keep these same people out of our Country, and send them back to their Countries where they belong. “I WILL KEEP AMERICA SAFE! UNDER COMRADE KAMALA, AMERICA WILL BE THE MOST DANGEROUS COUNTRY ANYWHERE IN THE WORLD. IT WILL REVERT TO THIRD WORLD STATUS VERY QUICKLY!”” President Trump said on Truth Social on Thursday.

“We will impose tough new sentences on illegal alien criminals. This includes a ten-year mandatory minimum sentence for anyone guilty of human smuggling, a guaranteed life sentence for anyone guilty of child trafficking, and a death penalty for anyone guilty of child or woman sex trafficking. We will also impose the death penalty on major drug dealers and traffickers,” President Trump said.

WATCH:

PRESIDENT TRUMP: "We will impose tough new sentences on illegal alien criminals. This includes a ten-year mandatory minimum sentence for anyone guilty of human smuggling, a guaranteed life sentence for anyone guilty of child trafficking, and a death penalty for anyone guilty of… pic.twitter.com/UuRjPRE0IJ — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) August 22, 2024

“Kamala Harris lost 300,000+ migrant children, many forced into sex and labor trafficking — or worse,” Trump said.

WATCH: