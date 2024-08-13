Border Patrol Agents Say They Would Never Vote for Kamala Harris: ‘Worse Than President Biden’

Border Patrol agents were recently asked for their opinions on the 2024 election and one message came through consistently. None of them are supporting Kamala Harris for president.

It should come as no surprise, considering the fact that Harris once said that she wants to free all criminal illegal aliens.

At least one agent suggested that on the issue of the border, that Harris would likely be even worse than President Biden.

The Washington Examiner reports:

‘Never’ Harris: Border Patrol agents divulge how they feel about Kamala Border Patrol agents expressed more distrust of Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris than President Joe Biden and said they will not vote for her in November in interviews with the Washington Examiner. None of the more than a dozen Border Patrol agents questioned by the Washington Examiner said they would cast a ballot for Harris because they do not view her as supportive of the organization and its congressionally mandated mission. “I would never vote for her,” the first agent said. “These past four years have been a nightmare for the patrol, and it would be another four years of the same — and probably worse than Biden, honestly,” a second agent said. Agents are not allowed to speak with the media, and those who spoke with the Washington Examiner did so on the condition of anonymity. The agents ranged from rank-and-file members to supervisors to the upper echelon of management. Their reasons for bucking Harris ranged from viewing her as a radical to her lack of engagement with personnel to personal and religious beliefs. However, all agreed that a Harris administration would render the United States worse off from a security standpoint than it is now.

Harris is trying desperately to portray herself as someone who would be a border hawk.

New Kamala ad: “As president, she will hire thousands more border agents and crack down on fentanyl and human trafficking. Fixing the border is tough. So is Kamala Harris.” LOOOOOOL pic.twitter.com/WX9ScwtAiS — Pete Mundo (@PeteMundo) August 9, 2024

It’s laughable. It’s all just theater to her.