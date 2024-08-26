BOOM: Leftist Jon Stewart Calls Out Bill Clinton, Bernie Sanders, and Other Democrat Elites for Hypocrisy at the DNC — Labels Bill Clinton a ‘Sexual Predator’

The Democratic National Convention (DNC) kicked off last week in Chicago, Illinois, and it didn’t take long for the hypocrisy of the Democrat elites to be exposed.

Speakers at the event reportedly mentioned former President Donald Trump over 130 times, far more than they addressed three of the most pressing issues facing Americans: crime, inflation, and border security, according to Breitbart.

But it wasn’t just conservatives calling out the DNC for its glaring hypocrisies. Even comedian Jon Stewart, a figure beloved by the left, couldn’t resist taking a jab at the Democrat elite.

“At their convention, they had union leaders and CEOs. They had Democratic Party icons and lifelong Republicans. They had a guy yelling, ‘Screw the billionaires!’ followed immediately by a very happy billionaire,” Stewart said on his show, showing the face of Bernie Sanders, followed by a happy billionaire, Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker.

Stewart didn’t stop there. He pointed out the contradictions within the party itself, noting how Democrats love to criticize billionaires—unless they’re the ones bankrolling their campaigns.

“It’s all okay if it’s our billionaire. I don’t like billionaires, but he’s all right,” Stewart ” Steward said as the crowd erupted in laughter.

The comedian also mocked the Democrats for their selective outrage, especially Tim Walz, for attacking figures like JD Vance for being a Yale Law graduate.

Stewart contrasted this with the numerous Yale alumni among the Democrats, including Hillary Clinton and Sen. Amy Klobuchar.

“They had guys making fun of people for going to a bunch of people who went to Yale,” he said.

Jon Stewart did not hold back in his critique. In a particularly humorous moment, Stewart said that Harris “prosecuted sexual predators,” pausing dramatically as Clinton’s face appeared on-screen, eliciting laughter from the audience.

WATCH: