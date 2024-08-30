Body Language Expert Weighs in on Kamala’s Trainwreck CNN Interview: ‘Harris Lacked Confidence’ and ‘Lacked a Presidential Demeanor’ (Video)

Following Kamala’s trainwreck interview with CNN, body language expert Susan Constantine says she believes Harris was “not confident in what she’s saying” and lacked a presidential demeanor.

Constantine told Fox News Digital, “When I look at her overall demeanor, she does not carry the confidence or the presidential appearance in her demeanor to command in her position.”

“So for everything that I saw last night, she definitely needs to make some tweaks into her body language to appear more confident.”

She added, “The fact that she’s looking down a lot removes a lot of the fluidity and the authenticity.”

Constantine also commented on the inclusion of Harris’ VP nominee, Tim Walz, sitting next to her during the interview while Harris was “consistently looking for acknowledgment” from him.

Constantine remarked, “She is looking for that signal from Walz to see if he’s on board. Many times when we see him, he’s got the pressed lips — that tends to be a more serious, more collected expression in his mouth.”

Watch: