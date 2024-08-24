Black Pro-Trump Pastor Will Challenge Progressive Activist In Florida

The youngest member of the United States Congress, Maxwell “Alejandro” Frost, earned a prime speaking slot during the last night of the all-out weird Democratic National Convention in Chicago earlier this week.

Frost railed against President Donald Trump’s plans to “Make America Great Again” as “just a damn slogan,” and literally told Americans that every last breath they took was a crime against the climate.

And he ranted about how this election is also about “every drop of water.”

Rep. Maxwell Frost, the youngest member of Congress at age 27, focused on environmental issues in his DNC speech, telling the crowd that, “Fighting the climate crisis is patriotic.” Follow live updates: https://t.co/YyMbHa2xkE pic.twitter.com/5PsIuumUnO — ABC News (@ABC) August 23, 2024

He even said that electing Kamala Harris and Tim Walz was just as patriotic as fighting “climate change.”

Frost is a former leader of the David Hogg anti-gun group March for Our Lives. He ‘infamously gave a speech on the floor of Congress about “childbearing adults” during his argument for unfettered abortion in 2023.

WATCH: Freshman Rep. Maxwell Frost explains voting against measure to protect babies born through attempted abortion "I will continue to fight for civil rights, personal freedom, and bodily autonomy of women and child bearing adults" pic.twitter.com/uXGATDKB4D — Florida’s Voice (@FLVoiceNews) January 15, 2023

Army veteran and former Recon Sniper Cory Mills, who was elected to the United States Congress in a district neighboring Frost in Central Florida, has no love for the youngest member of Congress.

“The fact that the Democrats’ belief in the concept of “My Body, My Choice,” does not apply to these precious babies proves that they have no allegiance to our founding ideals that are meant to protect and defend the right to life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness. It is anti-American and something that you see in communist nations like China.”

Thankfully, Orlando Pastor Willie Montague, a devout Christian Pastor, has derided the economic decline under Democrats like Kamala Harris, Joe Biden, and other "leaders" in the federal government.

Willie is an entrepreneur and spiritual leader.

In addition to being an ordained pastor, he is a community advocate and Founder/President of “House of Timothy” which is a nonprofit organization based in Orlando, Florida for young men between the ages of 18 and 25, seeking a second chance at life in a community environment, according to his website.

Montague called for common ground, citing the rising cost of housing, food, and other issues facing Americans.

He also led marches against government lockdowns and to support parental rights.

Maxwell Frost has spent his term in office fighting against President Donald Trump and other Republicans, disregarding the true needs of his constituents, while Trump was advocating for genuine representation. Political ideologies may differ, but I believe it’s essential to focus on representing the entire constituency of Florida’s 10th District. I’m inspired by Dr. Ben Carson’s quote: “An eagle has two wings, a left wing and a right wing, and you need both of them to fly.” Without compromising our values, we must find common ground where necessary to fight for everyday Americans. This means ensuring more money in the people’s pockets for groceries, gas, and taking time to support our senior citizens," explained Montague.

Montague's statements to this publication highlight how the American people are more worried about making ends meet, not woke ideologies about climate change or the false tales about President Donald J. Trump "attacking democracy."