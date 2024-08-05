JUST IN: Biden’s Senior Economic Advisor Resigns After Market Crash — Will Work for Harris Campaign

Joe Biden’s senior economic advisor Gene Sperling resigned on Monday after stocks tumbled around the world.

Japan’s Nikkei lost 4,451 points on Monday, its biggest single day loss since 1987.

The ‘Magnificent Seven’ will shed $1 trillion in value, Reuters reported.

Apple and Nvidia led the sell-off.

The DOW tumbled more than 1,000 points on Monday.

Gene Sperling stepped down as Biden’s senior econ advisor to go work for the Harris campaign.

“Under Gene’s leadership, the American Rescue Plan has delivered economic relief to cities and counties across the country, protected millions of union pensions, made the largest-ever federal investment in public safety, and kept thousands of small businesses afloat,” Biden said

Full statement from Joe Biden:

When I took office, our economy was reeling, a pandemic was raging, and hundreds of thousands of small businesses across the country were at risk of shutting their doors. Having run Recovery Act implementation for President Obama, I knew I needed an American Rescue Plan Coordinator with the expertise and experience to hit the ground running. I’m glad I picked Gene Sperling.

Gene joined my administration as the only person to have ever directed the National Economic Council under two presidents, and has helped me execute a rescue plan that has led to one of the most equitable and resilient economic recoveries ever. His work helped nearly 40 million working families get unprecedented child tax cut relief and over 8 million renters get emergency assistance to help keep their families housed. Under Gene’s leadership, the American Rescue Plan has delivered economic relief to cities and counties across the country, protected millions of union pensions, made the largest-ever federal investment in public safety, and kept thousands of small businesses afloat.

I also looked to Gene as a trusted advisor on the economy and gave him some of the toughest assignments, including serving as my liaison to the Big 3 automakers and UAW as autoworkers fought for – and secured – record contracts.

Having traveled from Delaware to D.C. every day during my Senate career, I know a thing or two about long commutes. I’m grateful to Gene’s wife Allison, his children Nina and Miles and his godchildren Derick and Samantha for allowing Gene to lend me his wisdom, his counsel, and his friendship. They should know our nation is stronger and more just because of the families that Gene has spent every day fighting for over the past three-and-a-half years.