FINANCIAL CRISIS? Turmoil in Global Stock Markets as Japan, Taiwan Plunge By Record Margins

There are growing fears about the prospect of a recession or even more serious financial crash as stock markets continue to fall.

Japan’s Nikkei 225 Index lost a staggering 4,451 points on Monday, a drop of approximately 12 percent. This also marked a 25 percent drop since July.

No, this isn’t a crypto meme coin… It’s the Japanese stock market. pic.twitter.com/EsZW6nKT1F — Geiger Capital (@Geiger_Capital) August 5, 2024

Meanwhile, South Korea’s stock market fell by nearly nine percent, while India’s tumbled just under three percent. Taiwan similarly experienced its worst day for 57 years, while crypto makrets have also suffered heavy losses.

There are likely a myriad of reasons behind the downturn, including the possibility of Federal Reserve’s interest rate policies, geopolitical tensions and the need for correction in what some believe is an overheated stock market.

What’s happening in the stock market right now: pic.twitter.com/DGVpYeKsF4 — Compounding Quality (@QCompounding) August 5, 2024

Last week, the Dow Jones also saw significant losses, driven by significant losses in technology stocks. The fall followed a disappointing jobs report that underscored the inherent weakness of the Biden economy.

The falls have triggered fears of an economic recession, a reality that would likely prove a major setback to Kamala Harris’s campaign ahead of November’s all-important presidential election.

While the Biden regime has repeatedly boasted about creating millions of jobs and presiding over a booming economy, most Americans realize the truth is anything but.

Since seizing office in January 2021, Biden has overseen soaring levels of inflation that have depleted the savings of ordinary Americans and made everything more expensive.

The economy remains an issue of critical importance for voters, with recent polling data from Pew Research indicating that 73% of Americans view the economy as a top priority in the run-up to November.