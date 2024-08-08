Another Foreign Policy Disaster: Biden Regime Officially Hands Over U.S. Bases to Military Junta in Niger

While the Taliban is enjoying billions of dollars of U.S. weapons left by the Biden administration in Afghanistan, the military junta that seized control of Niger now has two U.S. bases which will be occupied by Russian troops.

The U.S. has officially handed over its last military bases in Niger to the Nigerien authorities, marking the end of a significant counterterrorism mission in the region.

This handover was finalized on August 5, 2024, with the transfer of Airbase 201 in Agadez, following the earlier withdrawal from Airbase 101 in Niamey. The departure comes after Niger’s military junta terminated the agreement that allowed U.S. troops to operate in the country in March 2024.

In 2023, the Niger military junta overthrew the democratically elected president. This coup led to the deterioration of relations between Niger and its Western allies, including the United States.

The junta’s decision to end the agreement permitting U.S. military operations was influenced by their desire to pivot towards other international alliances, particularly with Russia. Moscow is now replacing the U.S. and France as the country’s security partners, and Russian troops are moving into the former U.S. bases.

Following the coup, the junta suspended the constitution, imposed exit bans on citizens, and seized wealth. They have been responsible for significant human rights violations, including the arbitrary arrest and detention of opposition members, government officials, and journalists.

Many of those detained were held without due process and subjected to harsh conditions. Media freedom has been severely restricted, with journalists facing threats, harassment, and arrest, leading many to self-censor out of fear of reprisals.

Numerous international news broadcasters were indefinitely suspended, creating an information gap. Additionally, the junta has withdrawn from several international organizations, further isolating the country on the global stage.

The U.S. military presence in Niger was primarily aimed at combating Islamist terrorist groups in the Sahel region, including those linked to al-Qaeda, Boko Haram, and the Islamic State.

The Sahel region has experienced a wave of military coups in recent years, making Niger the last remaining democracy as well as the last stable bases for U..S. counterterrorism operations.

Terrorist activity in the region, including attacks by Boko Haram, ISIS-K, and groups affiliated with al-Qaeda, has already increased. With the U.S. military withdrawal, there is a heightened risk of further escalation.

This threatens not only Niger but also regional partners like Nigeria, Burkina Faso, Mali, and Chad, which have relied on U.S. support for intelligence and military training to combat these terrorist threats.

After the handover of the U.S. bases in Niger, the U.S. military now has only one permanent base on the entire continent: Camp Lemonnier in Djibouti (CLDJ). In addition to Camp Lemonnier, the United States Africa Command maintains several temporary or contingency locations in Africa.

These include military presences in Kenya (Manda Bay), Cameroon (Contingency Location Garoua), and Egypt (Multinational Force and Observers South Camp). These bases are not considered permanent but are utilized for specific missions, training, and support for local forces.

China state media was quick to capitalize on the US withdrawal stating that Niger’s decision demonstrates “local vigilance, opposition toward hegemony.”

The Global Times, mouthpiece of the Communist Party of Chinese (CCP) reported “For Niger, the complete withdrawal of the US troops means that the African country is continuing on the path of getting rid of Western military intervention.

It is also a move toward complete independence from Western countries.” This statement is ironic, given that Niger will now fall deeper into Moscow’s orbit and will be hosting the Russian military. In return for Russian military training, weapons, and support, Moscow wants to gain control of Niger’s uranium mines, which were previously operated by France.

The departure from key military bases weakens the U.S.’s ability to conduct counterterrorism operations in West Africa, potentially allowing terrorist groups to operate more freely.

This retreat also signals a diminishing U.S. influence in the region, opening the door for Russia and China to expand their presence and influence. Russia, in particular, has already begun to establish a stronger foothold in Niger and the region, providing military support to all of the juntas now controlling the countries of the Sahel, including Burkina Faso, Mali, and Chad.

This shift could alter the balance of power in West Africa, as regional actors reassess their alliances and strategies. For the U.S., this development will necessitate a restructuring of its counterterrorism strategy in the Sahel and a search for new regional partners to host military operations.

Globally, the U.S.’s withdrawal from Niger may be perceived as a retreat from its commitments, potentially affecting its image as a reliable partner in global security. This message will likely be amplified by Russia and directed at Ukraine, as well as by China towards Taiwan.

This perception could have broader implications for U.S. foreign policy, influencing the dynamics of its competition with Russia and China not only in Africa but also in other strategic regions around the world. Particularly in the Middle East, which now stands on the brink of a major conflict, several Islamic extremist groups in the Sahel, particularly those linked to al-Qaeda and ISIS, have pledged their support for Hamas, Hezbollah, Iran, and the Houthis.

This increased alignment of extremist groups further threatens regional stability and challenges U.S. efforts to maintain influence and security partnerships.