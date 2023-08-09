Americans in Niger Warned to Shelter in Place, Airspace And Border Closed

The Gateway Pundit reported on the recent coup in Niger. The rebelling military arrested and deposed Niger president Mohamed Bazoum, and installed General Abdourahamane Tchiani as the new leader.

On Wednesday, The State Department announced a pullout of some embassy personnel from the country and urged remaining Americans in the area to shelter in place.

A Security Alert from the U.S. Embassy in Niger states:

Location: Niamey Event: The U.S. Embassy advises U.S. citizens to shelter in place, limit unnecessary movements around town, and continue to avoid transiting the downtown and Presidential Palace area. There may be an increase in security force presence in the downtown area (to monitor demonstrations) so it is important to be cautious, limit movement and avoid any protests. A curfew is in effect during evening hours for U.S. Embassy personnel. Niger’s airspace is closed until further notice. The airport is closed and commercial flights to and from Niamey are suspended. Niger’s borders are also closed. The embassy is aware of reports of scarcity of cash and some goods. There is no information as to when scarce resources will be replenished. Please do your best to plan accordingly. Please contact the U.S. Embassy for emergency U.S. citizen services

Security alert! @USEmbassyNiamey advises Americans to shelter in place and avoid transiting the downtown & Presidential Palace area. There may be an increase in security force presence in the downtown area. A curfew is in effect during evening hours for US personnel.#NigerCoup pic.twitter.com/ZZUVDmcWsz — VOA Nike Ching (@rongxiang) August 9, 2023

TGP reported that early in the week, Acting Deputy Secretary of State Victoria Nuland arrived in Niamey, Niger, at the request of Secretary of State Antony Blinken, but was denied meetings with the coup leader and deposed President.

The coup leaders in Niger refused to allow Nuland to meet with the deposed President Mohamed Bazoum, whom she described as under “virtual house arrest.”