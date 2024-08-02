Biden Snaps at Reporters As He Shuffles Away For Another Weekend Vacation (VIDEO)

Joe Biden on Friday stopped to chat with reporters as he left for another weekend vacation in Delaware.

Kamala Harris also has no public events scheduled for the day.

Joe Biden and Kamala Harris are both hiding from the press after Obama forced Biden to drop out of the 2024 race.

Reporters shouted questions as Biden shuffled out to the South Lawn to board Marine One.

One reporter asked Biden about Kamala Harris’ VP pick: “I’ll let her pick.”

“Why did you drop out?!” another reporter shouted.

Biden snapped at a reporter asking about Americans still detained in Russia.

As TGP reported, Russia agreed to release four high-profile detainees – Evan Gershkovich, Paul Whelan, Alsu Kurmasheva, and Vladimir Kara-Murza – as part of an unprecedented multi-country prisoner exchange.​

They arrived in the United States late Thursday evening.

The Released Detainees

Evan Gershkovich : The Wall Street Journal reporter was arrested in March 2023 on espionage charges, which he and his employer vehemently denied.

: The Wall Street Journal reporter was arrested in March 2023 on espionage charges, which he and his employer vehemently denied. Paul Whelan : A former U.S. Marine detained since 2018, Whelan was serving a 16-year sentence for alleged espionage. Recall, Joe Biden announced he traded the world’s most wanted fugitive, Russian Viktor Bout, AKA, the “Merchant of Death” for pot-smoking anti-American baller Brittney Griner instead of Marine veteran Whelan.

: A former U.S. Marine detained since 2018, Whelan was serving a 16-year sentence for alleged espionage. Recall, Joe Biden announced he traded the world’s most wanted fugitive, Russian Viktor Bout, AKA, the “Merchant of Death” for pot-smoking anti-American baller Brittney Griner instead of Marine veteran Whelan. Alsu Kurmasheva : A Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty journalist with dual U.S.-Russian citizenship, Kurmasheva was detained in October 2023 on charges of failing to register as a “foreign agent.”

: A Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty journalist with dual U.S.-Russian citizenship, Kurmasheva was detained in October 2023 on charges of failing to register as a “foreign agent.” Vladimir Kara-Murza: A prominent Russian opposition figure and journalist, Kara-Murza was serving a 25-year sentence for treason and spreading “false information” about the Russian military.

Reporters asked Biden about the Americans still detained in Russia.

“You want me to tell you ahead of time so he doesn’t get out?” Biden shouted before shuffling away.

WATCH: