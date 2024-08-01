Attorney for Butler Rally Shooting Victim James Copenhaver Speaks Out on His Recovery and the Severity of His Injuries – And His Call with President Trump (VIDEO)

Attorney Chris Feldman from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, spoke to reporters on Wednesday after his client James Copenhaver was released from the hospital and moved to another facility.

James Copenhaver was shot two times on July 13, 2024, while attending a rally for President Donald Trump in Butler, Pennsylvania.

Copenhaver was grazed on the arm and hit directly in his abdomen by shots fired by Thomas Crooks from a building nearby. Crooks also shot President Trump but was not able to kill him as he planned.

Retired firefighter Corey Camperatore was killed by Crooks in the shooting. Crooks was shot only after he fired off eight rounds at President Trump. Video shows Crooks was visibly walking on the roof before he took aim at Trump.

Trump’s supporters were screaming at security after seeing the killer on the roof but they did nothing until Crooks fired eight bullets at Trump.

Attorney Chris Feldman: I’m Chris Feldman. I am an attorney here in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. I’ve been hired as the family spokesperson for James Copenhaver, who also goes by Jim. Jim has been moved to another facility. He’s no longer receiving emergency medical care, but he is receiving what you would call long-term rehab or rehabilitation care. So he’s going to be there for quite some time. But overall, he’s recovering, and he’s doing much better than he originally was on the day that he got shot. The first injury that he had sustained was to his arm. It was more of a flesh wound from one of the bullets. And then the second time he was shot was to his abdomen. At the time, he had mentioned to me that everyone was focused on what President Trump was talking about, and they had all turned their attention to the screen that President Trump was using for statistics. At that time, he had almost heard or even had seen something whiz past him, which we’re assuming is a bullet. He had looked down at his arm and felt it and had felt pain initially, but he didn’t even realize that he had been shot a second time at that point. It could have been shock. There was a lot of pandemonium. People were screaming. No one really quite knew what was going on right away. But he was there with this friend that he had, has known for quite some or who he would consider his best friend, who immediately had noticed that he had been shot a second time and began trying to put pressure on his wounds. There were a number of individuals there in the stands who were attending to all the victims. At that time, the priority, from my understanding, was to secure the premises, make sure that President Trump was secure, and then they immediately, or at some point in time after that, brought in other law enforcement officers and medics to attend to the other victims. At some point, he was carried out of there by, we’re not really sure exactly which organization they work for, but by some type of law enforcement or emergency medic to take him to life flight. James, he is retired. Him and his wife live a pretty quiet life in the suburbs of Pittsburgh. They don’t live a glamorous life at all. They’re pretty quiet. They keep to themselves. James does take part in local politics, assists on a number of boards in Moon Township, which is out near the airport. Other than that, he plays the bass guitar, so he has tried to stay as active as he can at his age. He’s pretty good at playing the bass guitar, and he also enjoys riding his motorcycles with his friends, especially his best friend who had attended the rally with him. Other than that, they live a pretty quiet life. Well, now that he’s out of the woods, not entirely, but no longer in need of emergency medical care, everyone feels much better. Everyone was Very concerned at first, obviously. His wife has been with him every step of the way. I think I had mentioned this before when they were interviewed previously that they actually celebrated their 51st wedding anniversary in the hospital here in Pittsburgh. Not exactly where they wanted to spend it, but that’s something that him and his wife are able to do. They’re able to make the best out of even the worst situations.

