As Election Night Approaches – Trump Is Winning

Guest post by Matt Kane – republished with permission

As election night approaches, armchair campaign managers across America are attributing the allegedly tightening presidential race to poor decision-making by the Trump campaign. This baseless speculation is likely to intensify as we get closer to election night. However, the irony in the “tight race” narrative being pushed by the mainstream media is that President Trump is actually winning. Bigly.

The same outlets that for years covered for Biden’s cognitive decline, then pretended to be shocked by his debate performance, are now insisting that Kamala is surging. However, this narrative was set long before she officially became the nominee, as a crucial step in the Biden coup was ensuring there was another puppet ready to take the torch. Once she received the seal of approval from Obama and his allies, the mainstream media rebranded her as a formidable, game-changing candidate, despite her well-deserved reputation as the least popular vice president in American history based on approval and disapproval ratings. Kamala’s uninspiring performance in the 2020 primary further disproves the possibility of her sudden “surge.” She received zero delegates and was soundly defeated by Biden, who went on to become the least popular president in history. All demographics have grown increasingly disillusioned with the Biden administration, and given her central role in it, it’s naive to believe that Kamala is bucking this trend.

Kamala played a key role in implementing the policies that have made Biden historically unpopular. The top issues for voters right now are the economy and inflation, foreign affairs, and immigration. Kamala cast the tie-breaking vote in favor of the inflation-worsening Inflation Reduction Act. She has also contributed to the deterioration of foreign affairs by encouraging Ukraine to seek entry into NATO, fully aware that this could directly involve the U.S. in the war with Russia. Additionally, as the designated Border Czar, she bears responsibility for the unmitigated disaster at the southern border.

Kamala would be a weak candidate even if she were running unopposed. When factoring in President Trump as her opponent, the tight race narrative becomes even less believable. Trump is currently more popular than he was four years ago when he garnered the most votes ever for a sitting president. The current harsh realities have fueled an even greater longing to return to his America First agenda. As a result, Trump has increased his standing across all demographics, most notably with Democrats thanks to recent endorsements from Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and Tulsi Gabbard, both formerly prominent members of the party. If Kennedy and Gabbard—figures no one ever imagined would align with a Republican—can make the change, it’s likely that many of their numerous “average” American Democrat supporters will follow suit.

A key reason the Kamala propaganda goes unchallenged is close polling. However, polls showing President Trump with a slim lead or trailing within the margin of error actually spell good news for him, as he was historically under-polled in both 2016 and 2020. In fact, prior to Biden’s withdrawal, state-specific polls showed Trump leading in all the swing states from the past 12 years, as well as in states like Minnesota and Virginia. He even led in some New Jersey polls and was within the margin of error in New York in another. The Biden-for-Kamala swap has undoubtedly shifted the narrative coming from the out-of-touch media, but most people respond to this coverage with scoffs and agitation rather than allowing it to alter their voting intentions, given Kamala’s association with the Biden administration.

Additionally, much attention is being given to the personalities of the candidates. Last week, Fox & Friends asserted that “if Trump sticks to policy, he’ll win, but if it’s about personality, he’s in trouble,” which is perhaps one of the worst of their many awful takes to date. President Trump arguably has an even greater advantage in personality than he does in policy—a margin that is already substantial. He commands every room he enters, fills arenas, and is met with thunderous applause at every major sporting event he attends. He is an American icon, a larger-than-life figure comparable to Babe Ruth, Marilyn Monroe, or Elvis. His displays of tremendous fortitude, bravery, and resilience in the face of assassination attempts, indictments, and more have only added to his legend.

In contrast, Kamala Harris is a career politician who advanced through undesirable means. She comes across as perpetually nervous, unconfident, inaccessible, and out of touch with the common person. Every time she goes off script, her media allies scramble into damage control mode. Meanwhile, every time Trump goes off script, he creates another iconic, viral soundbite. Trump’s sentencing in his sham criminal conviction on September 18th will also likely benefit him, serving as another reminder of the lawfare being waged against him.

While some prominent voices in the conservative movement believe that promoting a “Trump is losing” narrative will prevent voter complacency, this logic is dangerous. Given all that has unfolded over the past four years—both to our nation and to President Trump personally—no one inclined to vote for Trump will be staying home on election day, even if polls show him with a 100% chance of winning. In the event the election is stolen (an unfortunate possibility), if the public believes it was a legitimately tight race, there will be less mobilization to lawfully and constitutionally contest the results. Therefore, it would be more beneficial for the vast majority of the nation to be aware of the improbability of a Kamala victory, making a steal less likely.

Trump is winning, and he always has been. Just as he was always leading the primary, despite claims that Republicans would give him a run for his money before he set numerous records and clinched the nomination in record time. He beat Hillary Clinton despite outlets giving him single-digit chances as late as election eve. He did even better in 2020, until 3 AM on November 4th, when the subsequent days of endless mail-in ballots ensued until Biden was crowned. He has been winning the 2024 race since the moment he left office, thanks to the destruction that followed his departure. He was trouncing Biden and is likely to fare even better against his Marxist replacement.

If there were ever times in our nation’s history when public perception was accurately depicted by the media, this certainly isn’t one of them. The vast majority of people vote for what is in their best interest, and President Trump clearly holds the winning argument on all the most important issues compared to the Harris-Biden administration. Yet, the close race narrative persists, despite no visible enthusiasm for Kamala Harris outside of the Democrat Party elite. If you want to gauge the pulse of the nation yourself, attend both a Trump and a Kamala rally in a “tossup” state, and you will witness the enthusiasm gap firsthand.

No matter how hard the media attempts to detach Kamala from all her failures, voters won’t forget when they enter the voting booth on election day with the chance to move on from her reign. That’s why President Trump isn’t on pace to squeak out an electoral college victory, nor is he on pace to simply replicate his comfortable 2016 map. Instead, in a fair election, he could win a historic, referendum-style landslide. Only when we step away from our TV sets, think logically, and talk to our “average” American neighbors do we realize this and discover that the tight-race narrative the media is feeding is impossible.

Matt Kane graduated from Stony Brook University with a bachelor’s degree in political science. His work has been posted by President Trump and published by Human Events, Real Clear Politics, American Thinker, and AMAC. Follow on X/Twitter: @MattKaneUSA, Truth Social: @MattKane