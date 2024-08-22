Army Special Forces Veteran Rep. Mike Waltz Who is Investigating Trump Assassination Attempt Believes Thomas Crooks Did Not Act Alone

Republican Rep. Mike Waltz revealed to Daily Mail that Thomas Matthew Crooks, the 20-year-old accused of attempting to assassinate former President Donald Trump, may not have acted alone.

The ongoing investigation by a Congressional task force has raised serious concerns about potential foreign involvement in the attack.

Rep. Waltz emphasized that the motivations behind Crooks’ actions remain unclear, suggesting that a foreign entity or other third-party could be implicated.

“I don’t understand, and I don’t have any answers yet to help me understand how the [Secret] Service and DHS came out so quickly and said – and I think the FBI as well, but I’ll have to check that – and said, he operated alone,” Waltz told Daily Mail at Trump Tower in Chicago on Wednesday. “How do you know that mere days into your investigation?”

“You can’t tell us his motive, but you could tell us he operated alone? You can’t get into these encrypted overseas accounts, but you can tell us he acted alone? So, I don’t buy that yet,” he added.

“I don’t know of many 19-year-old kids who could make multiple IEDs with a remote detonator on their own,” Waltz added. “Why didn’t that get picked up if he’s searching that online or buying literature on how to do that?”

Police found a cell phone and a bomb detonator next to Thomas Matthew Crooks after a Secret Service sniper fatally shot him on a rooftop outside of Trump’s Butler, Pennsylvania rally.

“Channel 11′s Nicole Ford also obtained exclusive photos showing the cell phone and transmitter device found next to Crooks moments after a Secret Service sniper shot and killed him.” WPXI reported.

However, according to CNN, investigators found no online search history of Crooks researching how to assemble homemade explosives.

“It’s unclear how Crooks assembled the explosive devices found in his car. Investigators parsing through his online search history haven’t found any indication of him researching how to make home-made explosives, law enforcement officials said.” – CNN reported.

Rep. Waltz also echoed this statement during his interview with Benny Johnson.

WATCH: