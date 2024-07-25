Crooks Made Three Explosive Devices with Remote Detonation Capability – No Online Search History of Bomb Making and Hatched Assassination Plot Just 7 Days Before Butler Rally



Thomas Crooks

Who believes this?

Trump would-be assassin Thomas Crooks made three explosives with remote detonation capability in 7 days between the announcement of the Butler, Pennsylvania rally and the day of the event.

Police found a cell phone and a bomb detonator next to Thomas Matthew Crooks after a Secret Service sniper fatally shot him on a rooftop outside of Trump’s Butler, Pennsylvania rally.

According to CNN, investigators found no online search history of Crooks researching how to assemble homemade explosives.

“It’s unclear how Crooks assembled the explosive devices found in his car. Investigators parsing through his online search history haven’t found any indication of him researching how to make home-made explosives, law enforcement officials said.” – CNN reported.

FBI Director Christopher Wray testified before the House Judiciary Committee on Wednesday and told lawmakers that the explosives found in Crooks’ vehicle and home were “crude.”

Wray told Jim Jordan two explosive devices were found in Crooks’ vehicle and one in his home.

WATCH:

FBI Director Christopher Wray called the explosives “crude” in the sense that the FBI has seen more sophisticated, and less sophisticated devices before, in comparison to what Matthew Crooks had on July 13. pic.twitter.com/pOunSSVYcF — KATV News (@KATVNews) July 24, 2024

Crooks searched Trump and the Butler rally on July 6 – just seven days before the event.

“The FBI, which is investigating the shooting as a potential act of domestic terrorism, does not yet have “a clear picture” of the gunman’s motive, Wray said. But investigators did find that Crooks seemed to become “very focused on” Trump and the rally on July 6. An examination of his laptop revealed that he searched “how far away was Oswald from Kennedy?” on that day, when he also registered to attend the rally.” – CBS News reported.

We’re expected to believe he came up with an assassination plot in 7 days?

Re-upping this now that it’s confirmed the Trump assassin magically learned to make 3 explosive devices with remote detonation capability in just 7 days between the announcement of the Butler rally and the day of the event https://t.co/gCJ74VUxkq — Mike Benz (@MikeBenzCyber) July 24, 2024

According to the official narrative, Crooks did the following all by himself without an insider’s help:

Flew a drone over the Pennsylvania fairgrounds and got aerial footage of the rally layout on the day of the event – including 2 hours before Trump took the stage.

Got a range finder through security.

Evaded law enforcement officers from several different state, local and federal agencies.

Somehow ‘climbed’ up on a roof with his rifle 450 feet away from Trump, bear crawled to the perfect vantage point as bystanders alerted police and was still able to take 8 shots at Trump.

Parked a vehicle full of explosives near the Trump rally – even though there is no online search history of Crooks researching how to make at-home explosives.

Crooks was able to walk around the premises after Snipers took a photo of him looking suspicious.

A sniper located in the second story window was only 40 feet away from Crooks and didn’t neutralize him.

Trump was still able to take the stage after Crooks was pegged as suspicious by Secret Service.

Who visited Thomas Crooks’ home before he attempted to assassinate President Trump?

Mobile ad data analysis reveals someone who regularly visited Crooks’ Pennsylvania home also visited a building in DC near an FBI office.

The Oversight Project identified nine devices linked to AD-IDs that were located at Crooks’ home and work within the last year.

Someone who regularly visited Crooks home and work also visited a building in Washington, DC located in Gallery Place.

“This is in the same vicinity of an FBI office on June 26, 2023,” the Oversight Project said.

Who’s device is this?