Another Popular Streamer Calls Out Kamala Harris: Demands She and Her ‘Secret Service’ Stop Calling Him and His Team for a Livestream Collaboration

Popular Twitch streamer FaZe Ronaldo has joined the fray, exposing Kamala Harris and her campaign for allegedly calling him and his team to collaborate on a livestream.

This follows a similar claim by fellow streamer Kai Cenat, who also faced unwelcome pressure from Harris’ campaign and the Secret Service.

The Gateway Pundit previously reported that during a recent live stream, Kai Cenat revealed shocking claims that Kamala Harris’ campaign and the Secret Service had been relentlessly pressuring him to collaborate on a stream.

Cenat, who boasts nearly 30 million followers across various platforms, has made it abundantly clear that he wishes to remain apolitical.

The pressure from Harris’s campaign on Cenat has intensified since the Trump-Ross collaboration, which shattered records with over 100 million views.

TMZ reported indicating that Kamala’s team is eager to tap into Cenat’s massive following to bolster her presidential ambitions. This desperation highlights Harris’ struggle to connect with younger voters.

Cenat expressed his frustration during his stream, stating, “I got the f—king Secret Service calling me. I don’t know goddamn shit about politics… I don’t give a f—k.”

“I had a bad b**** that I’ve been trying to get on for the last two years that I haven’t spoken to in a year. I haven’t spoken to this girl in so goddamn long, who’s going to have the audacity to text me, ‘We need you a part of the campaign.’”

“At first, I was thinking she was talking about a game, a video game, a modern warfare game or some s***. Or if not that, a clothing brand. I’m like, ‘What campaign?’ She was going to say, ‘We’re not going to get into details.’”

“Say it right now. If this someway somehow something was to go into where I do the stream of politics, I’m going to be 100% honest. I’m going to sit on my stream and say, ‘Why did you guys call me? Hey, I don’t know. I’ve never did anything of politics.’ And these blogs are trying to say, ‘Yo, we got to do this s***, Kai.’ And it’s all the top blogs.”

Now, FaZe Ronaldo has echoed Cenat’s sentiments, revealing similar pressure from Harris' team.

In a fiery statement, FaZe said, “But I will tell you one thing. Yo, Kamala Harris, stop hitting my team, you and the Secret Service to do a stream. I am not doing a stream with any politicians, bro. Yo, Secret Service, stop hitting my f—king team. I'm not doing any stream, bro. Stop."

