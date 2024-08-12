Another One! Magnitude 4.4 Earthquake Rattles Southern California… Developing

Another earthquake rattled Southern California on Monday afternoon.

A preliminary magnitude 4.7 earthquake struck Los Angeles just south of Pasadena at 12:20 pm local time. The quake was then downgraded to a 4.4.

No reports of damage or injury.

M4.4 earthquake at 12:20pm PDT on 12 August, centered in the Highland Park/South Pasadena area. Did you feel it?https://t.co/2d42HcW8aN — USGS Earthquakes (@USGS_Quakes) August 12, 2024

Shaking was felt in Los Angeles County, Orange County and Riverside County.

WATCH:

Malika Andrews—while hosting 'NBA Today' from ESPN's Los Angeles studio—just handled a 4.7 magnitude earthquake like a pro.

pic.twitter.com/3ZIQ1m3E0d — Front Office Sports (@FOS) August 12, 2024

KTLA reported:

An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 4.4 hit Southern California Monday afternoon, sending shockwaves that were felt across the region. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the quake, which was initially reported as magnitude 4.7, struck around 12:20 p.m. about 2.5 miles south, southeast of Highland Park near Chinatown. The earthquake struck at a depth of 7.5 miles and hundreds of people across the greater Los Angeles area reported feeling shaking, according to the USGS “Felt Report.” The temblor was felt from L.A.’s westside to the Inland Empire and beyond, according to KTLA viewers.

Seismologist Dr. Lucy Jones said it is unclear which fault line caused Monday’s earthquake.

More on this quake from ABC 7:

A magnitude 5.2 earthquake rattled Southern California last Tuesday evening.

The quake hit about 14 mi Northeast of Lamont, California at 9:09 pm pst.

Significant shaking was felt throughout Los Angeles County, Orange County, Kern County and Riverside County.

Shaking was also felt as far north as Fresno.

A magnitude 4.9 quake struck Southern California two weeks ago.