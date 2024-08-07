JUST IN: Magnitude 5.3 Earthquake Rattles Southern California

A magnitude 5.3 earthquake rattled Southern California Tuesday evening.

The quake hit about 14 mi Northeast of Lamont, California at 9:09 pm pst.

Significant shaking was felt throughout Los Angeles County, Orange County, Kern County and Riverside County.

Shaking was also felt as far north as Fresno.

Numerous sizable aftershocks hit after the main shock. At least 20 aftershocks were felt after the main quake that hit at 9:09.

No reports of damage or injury.

Good evening Southern California! Did you feel the magnitude 5.3 quake about 14 mi Northeast of Lamont, CA at 9:09 pm. The #ShakeAlert system was activated. See: https://t.co/C3O7gnnFLL @Cal_OES @CAGeoSurvey @USGS_Quakes pic.twitter.com/RBSud1osB5 — USGS ShakeAlert (@USGS_ShakeAlert) August 7, 2024

More on Tuesday night’s quake from Dr. Lucy Jones on ABC 7:

A magnitude 4.9 quake struck Southern California last week.